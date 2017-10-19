Blac Chyna’s Mom Suing Wendy Williams

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, is slapping Wendy Williams with a lawsuit demanding $1 million for allegedly spreading lies about her being a “gold-digging stripper.”

On October 5, Toni filed a handwritten lawsuit in which she accused the TV host and her show producers of defamation, slander and harassment, according to The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Rob Kardashian Opens up About What Triggered His Feud With Blac Chyna

Toni claims that Williams has repeatedly insulted her on The Wendy Williams Show in front of millions of people. She says that Williams has displayed a “great deal of hate by saying these nasty irrational despicable things.”

The harassment has been so intense that Toni claims she has not been able to eat or sleep. She also says that her relationship has been ruined due to the stress of the situation.

In the lawsuit, Toni says that she has attempted to contact Williams via social media. Her intention is to “get her to stop speaking on my name.” Toni claims that she has been unable to speak with Williams.

“I have never been so humiliated and shamed in my entire life,” Toni wrote. “I am a humanitarian!!!”

More: Exclusive: Blac Chyna Files Lawsuit Against Seven Kardashians

Furthermore, Toni alleges that the stress has forced her to quit working as an Uber/Lyft driver. She says that it even caused her to have medical issues that resulted in a hospital visit last December.

“I am highly depressed & blood pressure up (sic),” she wrote.

Toni also says that she isn’t the only that has been targeted by Williams’ harassment. She also says that William speaks ill of her daughter, Chyna, and Rob Kardashian.