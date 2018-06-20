Blac Chyna Marks Father’s Day With Child Support Claims About Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Some celebrities took to social media Sunday to honor the fathers in their lives during Father’s Day, but Blac Chyna used the holiday to slam her baby daddies Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

Chyna took to her Instagram Story Sunday to criticize Kardashian and the rapper, who fathered 19-month-old Dream and 5-year-old son Cairo respectively, for allegedly not paying child support.

The message read: “Wow Tyga and Rob …… no child support BOSS B— ALL 201……..”

Sources however, told TMZ that Kardashian does indeed pay his child support, and the message was just an attempt from his ex-fiancee to ruin the holiday and encourage him to go after her. Something he’s prohibited from doing, according to their custody agreement, which says they will keep negative conversations off social media.

Kardashian and Chyna welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016. Since splitting in 2017, the pair have had quite a tumultuous relationship, battling for Dream’s custody and accusing each other of abuse.

Chyna’s message came as reports surfaced of her breakup with YBN Almighty Jay, 18, who she began dating in March.

Jay was with Chyna back in April when she was caught on camera assaulting another woman at Six Flags.

The defensive mother tried to use her daughter’s ride-on toy car to hit the woman, who had reportedly called her a “hood rat.” The spat reportedly motivated Kardashian to ask for full custody of baby Dream, though their custody agreement has not changed since the incident.

Ahead of the Father’s Day, Rob’s sister Khloé wrote a heartwarming tribute to her brother and his parenting skills with baby Dream.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” Khloé wrote. “But, seeing him as a father has been beautiful!”

“My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream,” Khloé continued. “I’m so proud of him! All he wants to do is make his daughter happy and give her unconditional love.”

She also revealed the Rob works to include the family’s “Armenian roots” into Dream’s life, a parenting moves that, she said, would’ve made Robert Kardashian Sr. “really proud.”

While baby Dream’s childhood is reflected with a happy tone on social media, Chyna and Rob did not have the easiest of breakups. Chyna is currently suing most of the Kardashian family claiming they forced E! to cancel reality series Rob & Chyna following their controversial uncoupling.

However, the Kardashians claim Rob & Chyna was cancelled due to low ratings and Chyna’s restraining order against Rob. The restraining order made it impossible for them to be filmed together.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is expected to return for its fifteenth season this summer on E!