Could Blac Chyna Join the First ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast?

Blac Chyna might once again star on a reality show, with the model reportedly being courted for the first season of American Celebrity Big Brother.

Multiple TV insiders have named Chyna as a possible cast member for the show’s U.S. premiere, reports Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The production team behind the show is trying to get Chyna to do Celebrity Big Brother,” one insider told the publication.

Up Next: CBS Announces ‘Big Brother’ Celebrity Edition

Chyna has also appeared over the years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the spin-off Rob and Chyna with her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian last year.

Big Brother host Julie Chen announced in September that the first season of the celebrity spin-off will premiere in winter 2018. The show is expected to be similar to the original version of the CBS game show, including Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions. The U.K. version of the show has been a hit since 2001.

“Big Brother has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the Big Brother cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”

The star-studded list of cast members has yet to be released.