Blac Chyna’s Appearance Rate Plummets After Cutting Kardashian Ties

Blac Chyna’s decision to cut business ties with the Kardashian family is costing her big time. She is no longer getting top dollar offers to appear at clubs.

According to TMZ, Chyna has been trying to book a club appearance for her 30th birthday during the week of May 11. She told promoters she is available, but few are taking a bite at the same prices she commanded when she was still engaged to Rob Kardashian.

Chyna previously booked club appearances for $30,000. But now that she is no longer connected to the Kardashian family — except as Dream Kardashian‘s mother — she is having trouble earning $7,000 per gig, California club promoters told TMZ. One promoter said he would not pay her more than $5,000, comparing a solo Chyna appearance to booking Sonny without Cher.

A top Miami promoter told TMZ the most he would pay for Chyna to appear at his club is $2,000 since she is no longer relevant.

Another promoter said a bigger issue for Chyna is that her new boyfriend, 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay is problematic since he cannot get into a 21-and-over club.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, was with Rob Kardashian from 2016 to 2017, and co-starred in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off Rob & Chyna until their relationship ended. They were engaged at one point, but split for good in February 2017.

In July 2017, Rob posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna on social media, causing her to take out a temporary restraining order. She has also sued members of the Kardashian family over the cancellation of Rob & Chyna. The couple reportedly worked out a deal on parenting their 17-month-old daughter Dream.

Last month, there were rumors of Chyna being pregnant again, but sources told TMZ she and YBN Almighty Jay are not expecting a child together.

Chyna also has 5-year-old son King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga.

Aside from her lowball offers for club gigs, Chyna also experienced a business setback last month. After a stroller-swinging incident at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park near Los Angeles, she lost an endorsement deal with Momiie, the company that makes the stroller.

“[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children,” a spokesperson for the company told TMZ.

On Easter Sunday, video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Chyna preparing to fight another theme park visitor after accusing the person of touching her child without her permission. Chyna picked up her Momiee stroller and threw it toward the woman, before her entourage held her back.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Chyna wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy.”