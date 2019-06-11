Billie Lee ‘So Happy’ Boss Lisa Vanderpump Left ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump is done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her SUR employees are thrilled about her exit. Some of them, anyway.

Billie Lee told Us Weekly she’s “so happy for” Vanderpump, XX. The Bravo TV personality said she thinks her boss could use a little time off. Lee, 35, told Us Vanderpump hardly had time to mourn her brother’s overdose, and needed the time to heal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so happy for her,” Lee said. “She deserves some time off. Like, she didn’t even have time to mourn her brother.”

Lee told the magazine she didn’t feel the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast had been fair to Vanderpump during her time on the show, especially in Season 9. The Vanderpump Rules star noted a feud between Vanderpump and co-star Dorit Kemsley, after Kemsley returned a dog she got from Vanderpump and it wound up in a kill shelter.

“She’s trying to save dogs,” Lee told Us. “She’s trying to do good. And these people are dragging her down. And it’s, like, yeah, you may feel uncomfortable through this experience with the whole PuppyGate thing. But guess what, the b***h is trying to save a dog.”

“I just want to continue supporting her because she’s always trying to save a life. And she really honestly has helped me so much. …I’ve hung out with her many times, and I’ve seen how stressed she is. I see when she tears up [about] her brother. She didn’t have time to really mourn,” Lee continued.

Vanderpump confirmed that she was leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Us Weekly last week. She participated in very little filming on Season 9 of the reality show, mostly because of her brother’s death the magazine reported. Sources told the outlet production was “miffed” that Vanderpump was “using a personal family excuse to get out of filming Housewives.”

Andy Cohen addressed Vanderpump’s exit from the show on “Radio Andy.” He said that he wished she at least showed up to film the Season 9 reunion, noting that she had been critical of past Housewives stars who left the show without doing the reunion.

“I will refer you to what LVP said about Adrienne not showing up in the Season 3 reunion. I mean, LVP was spot on and that’s kind of all I can say about that. I wish she had been there. What can I tell you? I really wish she would have been there and I think she would’ve done great and I hope and I think she actually could’ve left with some resolution. As as for LVP leaving the show, no one will ever replace her. I gotta tell you. And no one can replace her,” he said, according to Page Six.