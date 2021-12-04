‘The Biggest Loser’ Trainer Reveals Stunning Body Transformation Before First Competition

After months of hard work and weight loss, the popular Biggest Loser trainer is about to embark on her first fitness competition. Erica Lugo started this journey a while ago, but she kicked it up a notch in August.

“Working in the industry I’ve heard not so great things about the world of competing. However I’ve also heard amazing things about competing,” Lugo wrote on Instagram over her goal. Her most recent post shows just how much that has paid off, giving a peek at her progress with a week to go before the competition on Dec. 4.

“Officially down 29.9 𝚕𝚋𝚜 and over 5% body fat!” Lugo wrote in the caption. “For my first show and a shorter prep time for my first show I’m happy with what I’m bringing to the table. Was I perfect? Nope. Actually hell no. But I wouldn’t change a thing. Shockingly I’m more impressed with my mental change and perseverance vs any damn physical change.

“Don’t care if I win, honestly. As cliche as it sounds. I already won. Ya I know. Cliche. But I’ve learned so much about myself. What I’m capable of. I’ve made connections with people and myself because of this process,” Lugo continued. “And for those that say “I have no shape” my bone structure is large, my hands are as big as most men. And the aggressive hour glass shapes we see take YEARS and half the time not as natural as you think.”

Lugo is no stranger to transformations and healthy weight loss. Six years before her turn on the fitness trail and The Biggest Loser, Lugo weighed 322 lbs. According to PEOPLE, she pivoted to live differently and lost 160 lbs before opening her own fitness studio and joining The Biggest Loser.

Her story helped her make a connection with the contestants on the show and she told PEOPLE that in emotional detail. “They just trust me because I was there,” she told the outlet. “I know when they’re crying during a burpee, I’ve been there. I’ve cried the same tears.”