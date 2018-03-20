See These Duggar-Like Families, One With 34 Children

The Duggars may be the most famous supersized family, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only one. If you’re in need of another rabbit hole to go down while you wait for the next episode of Counting On, check out these families — some of whom have reality shows of their own.

The Briggs family: 34 kids

And you thought the Duggars had a lot of kids! Jeane and Paul Briggs of Falling Waters, West Virginia have 34 kids — 29 of whom they’ve adopted from countries around the world.

The couple told the Today show in 2014 that they were on their way to western Africa to adopt their latest addition: an abandoned baby with no legs and no hands.

“I just enjoy it,” Jeane said. “This is my career. I say to my kids, ‘You’re the very air I breathe so I need you. I need that oxygen.’”

The Radford family: 20 kids

British reality TV personalities Sue and Noal Radford of Lancashire, England recently introduced their 20th biological child to the world on the ITV talk show This Morning.

Sue even bragged about how easy it is for her to drop the baby weight. “My body just seems to ping back to normal afterwards,” she said. “The main thing is, running around after them helped me get back into shape quite quickly.”

The Bates family: 19 kids

The family of Up TV’s reality show Bringing Up Bates boasts 19 biological kiddos — but the Bates differ from their TLC Duggar counterparts in their parenting style. For example, fans have noticed that the Bateses seem more laid-back than the Duggars, especially in regards to courting.

“We don’t think there is a mold that everyone has to fit in (i.e. do it this way, in this amount of time),” mom Kelly Jo Bates blogged in 2013.

The Heppner family: 17 kids

The Warroad, Minnesota couple, Miriam and DuWayne Heppner, once candidly told fans about their life raising 17 kids.

“Yes, they are all ours,” they said to ABC News, commenting on a cheery family photo on their website. “No, we did not plan to have 17 children. And no, we are not a perfect family … Life has not always been as bright as this picture.”

Thirty years ago, the couple were unmarried teenagers when Miriam became pregnant with their first child. They married when the child was almost a year old, had another and believed their family was complete. But on their website, the devoutly Christian Heppner parents cite numerous biblical passages and write that God had different plans for them.

The Ionce family: 18 kids

Canada’s version of the Duggars, Livia and Alexandru Ionce of Abbotsford, British Columbia, had welcomed 18 kids by 2008: ten girls and eight boys.

“We would have liked a boy to be even,” Alexandru told The Toronto Star. “We thank God all of them are healthy and happy.”

The Jeub family: 16 kids

Wendy and Chris Jeub live in Monument, Colorado with their 16 children, where the devout family credits “God’s plan” with the blessing of their large family on its website.

“We’ve experienced great joy mixed with our share of challenges,” the Jeub parents write in their book, Love Another Child. “Like it or not, this is our life, and we’re quite honest about it.”

You may remember the family from TLC’s Kids by The Dozen, and its website has an FAQ section in which the couple answers questions that range from how the two manage their finances to how Wendy keeps in shape after giving birth so many times.

“You will often hear us say, ‘There is never a boring moment in our household.’ There’s not! Seriously, we haven’t been bored in years,” the enthusiastic parents write. “Life with two adult children, one at-home teenager, eight little ones and twins at the end brings the most interesting ventures.”

The Arndt family: 14 kids

Rick and Cathy Arndt of Illinois have 14 kids — 13 boys and one girl who range in age from eight to 31.

“It wasn’t really any sort of conscious plan to set a record or anything,” Rick Arndt told ABCNews.com. “It’s hard to get over the stereotypes until people get to know us better. Everyone is an individual. We’ve had an only child 14 times. To us, each one is an only child.”