‘Big Brother’ Veto Winner Secures Spot in the Final 3

Big Brother season 20’s latest veto winner guaranteed a spot in the final three, following a nomination ceremony that left the top players in the chopping block.

Fans of the CBS competition series were left shocked at the end of Wednesday’s episode as houseguest JC Monduix pulled a surprise Head of Household win, ensuring that the Level 6 alliance of Kaycee Clark, Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen would not be the players left standing.

“It sucks so, so bad… now we have to change plans,” Clark said before the eviction ceremony.

At the beginning of Thursday’s all-new episode, Monduix made the decision to place power players Crispen and Rummans up for eviction, though the veto competition gave them another chance to save themselves from elimination.

After the nomination ceremony, Monduix snapped at Crispen and Rummans for throwing him under the bus the previous week and calling them names.

The remaining houseguests competed in the final veto competition of the summer, a game of memory known as “Down to the Wires,” where houseguests needed to correctly remember the names of all the competitions they have played throughout season 20.

In a not-surprising turn of events, frequent veto competition winner Clark won the pressure-filled competition, ensuring that she will have a spot in the final three this season.

“I cannot believe that I came through with my fifth veto win, and the last veto at that,” Clark said after the triumphant victory.

Big Brother fans were shocked by the development, freaking out about who would be the next houseguest to get evicted.

I haven’t been excited for an episode in WEEKS but knowing we get to see level 3 get split up and that we get to see a jury segment I am feeling excited #BB20 pic.twitter.com/vajOqwseiJ — Reality teas 💎 (@realityteas) September 21, 2018

“If Tyler goes home tonight I think I’ll actually cry… he has to stay,” one user wrote.

“That’s right Kaycee has played the best game,” another user said complimenting Clark’s strategy throughout the season. Curiously, in a glimpse at the conversations happening at the Jury House, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry said she was impressed with how Clark played the game.

“Honestly any of these people deserve to win….. except JC of course,”a third user commented.

Who will win the grand prize at the end of the season? Big Brother will air an episode Sunday at 8 p.m. ET before the season finale on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.