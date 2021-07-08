'Big Brother' Unveils Set Change, and Fans Have Thoughts

The 23rd season of Big Brother began on Wednesday night. Naturally, there were more than a few changes in place for the newest season. In addition to host Julie Chen Moonves sharing details on the new twists and a bigger cash prize, the Big Brother set had a revamped look. When it comes to the new set design, fans certainly have some thoughts.

This season of Big Brother introduced fans to the 16 new houseguests. Of course, Chen Moonves also shared some of the twists for the upcoming season. To go along with the house's Monte Carlo and beach club theme, Big Brother is raising the ante for Season 23. Instead of offering the houseguests $500,000 as the grand cash prize, the contestants will get the chance to win $750,000. This marks the largest grand prize ever for a Big Brother winner.

It’s the colors for the me 🤗 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/bH0fZNkZ5k — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 7, 2021

That wasn't the only news that had fans buzzing. Check out what viewers had to say about the new house, complete with all of its neon pink vibes.