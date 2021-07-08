'Big Brother' Unveils Set Change, and Fans Have Thoughts
The 23rd season of Big Brother began on Wednesday night. Naturally, there were more than a few changes in place for the newest season. In addition to host Julie Chen Moonves sharing details on the new twists and a bigger cash prize, the Big Brother set had a revamped look. When it comes to the new set design, fans certainly have some thoughts.
This season of Big Brother introduced fans to the 16 new houseguests. Of course, Chen Moonves also shared some of the twists for the upcoming season. To go along with the house's Monte Carlo and beach club theme, Big Brother is raising the ante for Season 23. Instead of offering the houseguests $500,000 as the grand cash prize, the contestants will get the chance to win $750,000. This marks the largest grand prize ever for a Big Brother winner.
It’s the colors for the me 🤗 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/bH0fZNkZ5k— Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 7, 2021
That wasn't the only news that had fans buzzing. Check out what viewers had to say about the new house, complete with all of its neon pink vibes.
Looks like a swanky Vegas night club! I love it!!!— VideoEditorMatt (@MatthewFallabel) July 7, 2021
Some of the fans are into the new look for the Big Brother house. One fan even wrote that it appeared to look like a "swanky Vegas night club."prevnext
This set got more RGB than my gaming computer— Brian "Blockteen" W. (@BrianWierzbick) July 7, 2021
Others shared their thoughts on the very bright color scheme for the Big Brother house. This fan compared it to a gaming computer.prevnext
Whew! Julie girl, it’s electric! Can’t wait!!!— Sheena The Warrior (@sheenathewarri2) July 7, 2021
Many fans were loving the "electric" vibes from the new house. It's definitely an updated look.prevnext
Yes, give me new era vibes!!!— CBSRealityFan (@CBSRealityFan) July 7, 2021
It's clear that Big Brother is heading into another era. Between the new grand cash prize and the revamped house, fans are into it.prevnext
the pink setup is very interesting, a new look https://t.co/JjbpmZOH5b— peter🐷 (@leoxreality) July 7, 2021
The new color scheme definitely got the attention of the fans. It's a lot different than what they're used to.prevnext
looks awesome https://t.co/viD3XtmsZc— mimi (@mybbpage) July 7, 2021
"I’m obsessed with the new colours of the stage!" one fan wrote. "Bring it on, Julie!"prevnext
disco era😍 https://t.co/ETrqau5uh2— michael (harper stan) (@nathankresstan) July 7, 2021
Many fans took to Twitter to share what they thought of the new design. One fan put it well, as they wrote, "It’s giving a women domination for #BB23."prev