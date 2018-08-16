‘Big Brother’ Tempers Fly After Rockstar Nominated for Eviction Yet Again

It seems like Angie “Rockstar” Lantry can’t stay off the Big Brother eviction block.

In Wednesday’s episode of the CBS reality series, Rockstar didn’t react kindly to being nominated for eviction for the third time this season after Level 6 member Kaycee Clark won the Hacker Competition and used her power to anonymously take herself off the block from her place beside Angela Rummans.

Kaycee said she, as the Hacker, chose Rockstar to replace her “because she’s not a strong competitor” and would be less likely to be able to save herself in the veto competition.

Despite her Head of Household Haleigh Broucher’s reassurance that they would save her from eviction by backdooring Level 6 leader Tyler Crispen after the eviction, Rockstar was taking the repeated nominations personally.

“I feel like not only am I being targeted, but they think I’m weak,” she tearfully told the camera. “But I’m not weak … that’s cool that I’m being underestimated in this house, because we still have the veto competition.”

Later, she confronted Kaycee in the kitchen, saying she was “tired of being disrespected” and that there were six other people who could have been put up on the block instead of her yet again.

But Kaycee denied being the Hacker who did it to her.

“You’re talking to the wrong person,” she said dismissively. “Don’t come at me, I did not win.”

As she walked away from the fired-up player, Rockstar hurled out, “Thanks for approaching me like a woman!” to which Kaycee replied, “Thanks for not talking to me at all then coming at me.”

Following her into the bedroom, Rockstar kept at Kaycee, criticizing her for cursing when she talked to her, then coming at her with her own choice NSFW words.

“I think it’s bulls— that out of this entire house, I get put up for a third a— time,” she said, calling it a “b— a— move.”

“It’s an anonymous thing, take a big a— shot,” she said.

“Welcome to Big Brother,” Kaycee replied, shrugging, before an incredibly well-timed competition alert was sounded.

All of Haleigh’s planning was for naught, however, when Tyler won the power of veto in the OTEV competition and took Angela off the block. Not that she would have been able to evict him with the Power App he’s been keeping up his sleeve. Kaycee went back up in her place, but with the numbers Level 6 has and Kaycee’s power to influence the final vote, it looks like Rockstar may finally be heading home.

It will all go down during Thursday’s live eviction ceremony. Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.