‘Big Brother’ Star Kevin Schlehuber Will Undergo Surgery for Cancer

Former Big Brother contestant Kevin Schlehuber will undergo surgery following his cancer diagnosis.

Schlehuber, who made the original announcement via a social media post, took to Twitter again to update fans on the next steps on his road to recovery, revealing that he will undergo surgery in late November. He also disclosed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I can’t begin to express my feelings or my thanks to all of you who sent me their blessing and well wishes. I’m going to tell you that the first 48 hours were extremely difficult,” Schlehuber wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I feel great, I exercise daily, but I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. So I was in disbelief and shock.”

“After reading some of the blessings sent to me and the overwhelming positive messages, I now feel it’s my turn to fight this cancer and let everyone know I WILL BEAT IT!” he continued before going on to announce the next step in his battle.

“I’m scheduled for surgery the Monday after Thanksgiving,” he wrote. “Until then I’ll be living as normal as possible, exercising mentally and physically. I will be prepared for whatever comes my way. I thank you all so much for all your prayers, love, and just standing by me. I love you all. God bless!”

Schlehuber, who competed on season 19 of the CBS competition series, announced on Monday that he had been diagnosed with cancer. At the time, Schlehuber did not reveal what type of cancer he had been diagnosed with.

“Hi everyone I have some news to share with you. Last night I got a call & went to the doctor with my family today. I was told I have cancer,” he wrote. “I’m not posting this for sympathy but to raise awareness. Please go to regular check-ups & doctors appointments. Get tested & always be aware of how you feel.”

“I FEEL perfectly healthy but that is not the case. I will beat this with the love & support from my family and close friends. Again, PLEASE get checked, it can save your life!” he continued. “Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love and appreciate all of you & your supportive words mean more now than ever. All my love to you, KEVIN.”

Following the announcement, a number of former Big Brother contestants responded with their well-wishes, including Christmas Abbott, who cast the sole vote to evict Schlehuber.

During his season on Big Brother, Schlehuber placed fourth following 86 days in the Big Brother house. While he was up for America’s Favorite Houseguest, fellow contestant Cody Nickson claimed the title.