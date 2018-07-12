‘Big Brother’ Star Kaitlyn Herman’s Boyfriend Speaks up After Her Behavior on TV

Backlash against Big Brother season 20 contestant Kaitlyn Herman has reached her life at home, as her boyfriend has spoken out about her flirty behavior with other contestants at the house.

The current Head of Household has been raising eyebrows after she was seen being flirty with male contestants on the show, despite being in a relationship on the outside.

During live feed video, Herman has been spotted lying in bed with Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson. She also broke down in tears during one episode last week when Faysal Shafaat began cozying up to Haleigh Broucher, leading many viewers to wonder if she was romantically interested in him.

Herman, Us Weekly reports, came into the house with a boyfriend, a singer named Joe Pincus, who goes by the stage name Aire Atlantica. While the singer had remained silent about his girlfriend’s antics on Big Brother, a Twitter account claiming to be his sister sent a message on Tuesday, July 10.

I’m aireatlantica’s sister and Kaitlyn’s former friend. Stop tweeting at him. We are all aware of her psycho and out of character antics. Trust me, he can and WILL do much better than her and doesn’t need anyone’s pity. If you want to support him, follow and share his music — Cbk (@cbkay89) July 10, 2018

“I’m aireatlantica’s sister and Kaitlyn’s former friend. Stop tweeting at him. We are all aware of her psycho and out of character antics. Trust me, he can and WILL do much better than her and doesn’t need anyone’s pity. If you want to support him, follow and share his music,” the user wrote.

Pincus himself then wrote his own statement on social media, claiming he “tried to stay silent” out of respect for his relationship.

“I tried to stay silent but clearly that isn’t an option as I’ve been overwhelmed with the volume of everything on TV and social media,” he wrote. “I’ve been trying to separate myself from the show and the situation as much as possible. I did indeed request (not demand) for me ‘show release’ to be pulled, and that is still to be determined (I’m aware people in past seasons have done this).”

“All other accounts reporting ‘insider info’ are lying to you or twisting a story (aside from my sister’s tweet yesterday). Won’t be saying anything else on this – I’ll be focusing on my family and friends, wellbeing and my music. Thanks to the people who have been passing my songs around and not pushing a false narrative, and good luck to all the contestants in the game,” he continued.

The singer could be referring to a release he signed prior to Kaitlyn going on the show, allowing her to speak about him and their relationship on the air.

The outlet also reported that even other houseguests have been discussing Herman’s behavior.

Angela Rummans admitted to Tyler on Tuesday’s live feed that it was “uncomfortable” because of Kaitlyn’s “status at home.” When Tyler responded, “I don’t want that to look bad on her,” Angela responded, “It already has.”

This is not the first time Herman has caused controversy for her behavior in the house. After winning the HoH competition last week, she accidentally dropped a racial slur as live feeds were going.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.