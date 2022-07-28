'Big Brother' Player Passes out in Middle of Veto Competition

A contestant on Big Brother 24 unexpectedly fainted during the July 27 episode. While competing in the "Woodstack" veto competition, three of the "Festie Bestie" pairs (Nicole Layog and Taylor, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Jasmine Davis and Matthew "Turner" Turner) worked together to assemble a puzzle partially from the ground and partially suspended from the air.

This competition would require communication for any team to assemble the puzzle in the right location at the right time.As the game was about to start, Jasmine began fainting while tethered to the pulleys. "I'm about to pass out," she said, bringing the competition to a halt and causing houseguests to rush to help.

Jasmine was cleared to compete by the medic, but she chose not to due to a fear of heights and fainting anxiety. Due to Jasmine's refusal to compete, she and Turner sat out of the contest.

Michael and Brittany went on to win the Power of Veto, while Monte invited Taylor and Brittany to a meeting that night in the HOH room. Monte told the two in the meeting that they were left out of an all-girls alliance. In addition, Kyle said Taylor has been "treated poorly," and wants to change the dominant narrative in the house.

According to Michael, this is the week they must band together to turn things around. The men eventually revealed that they see Ameerah as "the head of the snake" and that this is retaliation. As a result of the meeting, the newest alliance, The Leftovers, was formed: Monte, Joseph, Turner, Michael, Brittany, Kyle, and Taylor. Although the narrative of the new coalition centered around saving Taylor, the core of that alliance still consists of Monte, Joseph, Turner, and Kyle.

On the upcoming July 28 episode, host Julie Chen Moonves will preside over the second Veto meeting, live vote, and eviction. Big Brother 24 will air tonight on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.