‘Big Brother’ Season 21: Go Inside the Summer Camp-Themed House

Big Brother is going camping for Season 21, but that does not mean the house guests are going to spend any time outside the Big Brother house. The interiors have all been made to look like an indoor camp, perfect for a show that airs during the summer.

Host Julie Chen Moonves told Entertainment Tonight the renovated home is “all about camp.” She also teased the importance of an extra special addition to the main living room: three giant steel elk sculptures.

“Now, there are no cameras in them. They’re not alive, but this is Big Brother, so they always could be watching,” Chen teased.

The 16 house guests will be spending 99 days in the home, in front of 94 cameras. The cast, who will compete for the $500,000 prize, was introduced on June 17.

Before Big Brother Season 21 kicks off on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, take a tour of the new home.

Photo credit: CBS

Julie Chen Moonves Returns

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host another season of Big Brother. News of the summer camp theme actually leaked in the new physical copy of TV Guide, which revealed the first competition will be held in complete darkness in the backyard. They have to get through a forest to find the correct Camp Big Brother, or they could end up in a fake camp.

HoH Bedroom

Some of the fun features in the new theme include a wooden latter that leads right to the upstairs lounge, which was also transformed into an indoor tree house. The tree house lounge will also become the center of plenty of drama this season, with a comfortable loveseat and a huge fish-filled aquarium that will provide a nice backdrop for backstabbing. The Head of Household will also get to sleep in a lavish, Polynesian-style bedroom.

The Kitchen Area

The kitchen area looks a little familiar, including the door right to the studio audience on the other side. There is also a huge round table for the guests to eat at. Hundreds of 6×6-foot pine beams were also installed on the walls, notes Us Weekly.





The Pool

The pool has just enough room for kayaks. The walls are painted to give the appearance of being outside, but it is just an elaborately detailed wall painting with televisions mounted on it. There are also plenty of comfy couches and chairs for the guests to lounge on.

The Lounge

Even when lounging around, the summer camp theme is unavoidable. The couch is styled like a 12-foot-wide rowboat. Expect a lot of Titanic references throughout the season.

Elk Statues

The house’s primary feature that may surprise the house guests are the creepy looking elk statues. One sits just near the stairs to the second floor.

There is also a big game room, with split logs and paneling. There is also enough room for backgammon, checkers or chess games. The aquarium is built into the wall, along with a couple of cute paintings that only add to the theme.

Bedroom Trailer

One of the bedrooms includes a travel trailer built into the wall. House guests will not be able to lock themselves in though, since it is only 11 inches deep. However, CBS teased there is a “surprise” inside.

Meet the Houseguests

The 16 houseguests in Big Brother Season 21 are Holly Allen, David Alexander, Nicole Anthony, Tommy Bracco, Kathryn Dunn, Kemi Fankule, Cliff Hogg III, Ovi Kabir, Nick Maccarone, Jack Matthews, Jackson Michie, Jessica Milagros, Christie Murphy, Sam Smith, Analyse Talavera and Isabella Wang. None of the house guests have appeared on the show before.