‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Names New Head of Household

Big Brother season 20 is underway and already bringing the twists and turns for houseguests and fans alike.

During Thursday’s all new episode, everyone was shocked after the summer competition series’ first live eviction and Head of Household competition, which turned out in shocking ways.

After a shocking elimination that saw Steve Arienta go home as the first evicted houseguest of the season.

The competition did not slow down, however, as the remaining players had to quickly prep to compete during the first live Head of Household competition.

For the competition, the contestants played a game called “Land a Job,” in which they had to make sure to land the most successful job in the fictional tech wonderland of San Brose.

One at a time the contestants launched a ball into the fake city and the contestant landing in the highest salary would be the new HoH, who would be safe from eviction and also be the person responsible for nominating players for the next live eviction.

After a tense few minutes of competition, Kaitlyn Herman, the life coach from Encina, California, found herself with the coveted position of Head of Household.

The shocking revelation ensures that the upcoming evictions, and the overall game for the season, will get a big change.

Fans of the series were shocked to see Herman winning the competition.

