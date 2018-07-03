‘Big Brother’ Star Told to Tone Down Sexual Behavior After Ice Cream Scooper Incident

Big Brother houseguest JC Mounduix appears to be getting some pushback from producers following accusations of sexual misconduct in the house.

On Monday, Mounduix became the first Season 20 competitor to make TMZ for something said in the show’s online live feed, when he was allegedly captured trying to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of Kaycee Clark, Kaitlyn Herman and Tyler Crispen, at one point telling Clark to open her vagina because it “feels good.”

He was also captured on camera trying to touch Clark and Crispen with the scooper in their genitals, leading the current Head of Household to cover himself and say “no.”

On Tuesday, Mounduix confided to Angie “Rockstar” Lantry that executive producer Alison Grodner had spoken with him about toning down his sexual behavior and discussions so as not to force editors to bleep out his screen time. The Big Brother 20 Updates Twitter account was the first to report the conversation.

But he’s not the only houseguest this season to be making waves with inappropriate behavior or conversations captured on camera.

Contestants Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were shown on the livefeed Monday talking about getting a tan while hanging out on the hammock in the house’s backyard, and saying that they needed to get out of the sun before their skin got any darker.

“My stomach is as dark as Bay,” Swindler said, referring to their fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton, who is black.

“I know. I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration,” Rummans responded.

Swindler added that she can’t be out in the sun for more than two days, as “I will change ethnicities.”

The comment was called out as racially insensitive at best and racist at worst by people following the show on Twitter.

Can the Big Brother cast keep it together through week two at least?

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

