‘Big Brother’ HOH Haleigh Broucher Reveals Eviction Nominations

Big Brother Head of Household Haleigh Broucher is striking back at Level 6. In Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality series, the Hive alliance member nominated Angela Rummans and Kaycee Clark for this week’s eviction in an attempt to level the playing field in the house.

Thursday, Broucher voted, along with almost everyone in her alliance, to eliminate her best friend in the house Bayleigh Dayton following her explosive fight over being wrongly accused of being the week’s Hacker with Level 6 leader Tyler Crispen. So when she took over as Head of Household, she was determined not to lose another ally, and to get Tyler out of the house via a backdoor.

And while Tyler was rightfully concerned she would put him up for eviction after placing him on the block through her Hacker powers last week, he had a secret Power App that would allow him to take himself off the block.

Haleigh also considered putting up Sam Bledsoe, who was breaking down over the dynamics of the house, which she felt were fake.

“I feel like I’m the only real person in this house,” she said, calling her fellow players “psychos” who were only interested in winning the $500,000 in prize money.

“Sam is about two steps away from going off the deep end,” Haleigh told the cameras, considering her for the block.

At the nomination ceremony, Haleigh addressed her two nominees.

“I know that when you had a suspicion that Bayleigh was the hacker she was your number one target, so why would I not be after I revealed that I was,” she told Angela.

As for Kaycee, she told the professional football player, “You and I don’t speak and I had to put two people up.”

But she made it clear that Tyler was her number one target, something that pleased the crafty player very much after trying to con her into backdooring him.

“It’s a good thing,” he told his alliance members excitedly.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming