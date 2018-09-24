‘Big Brother’: Tyler Crispen Makes Bold Move in Final Head of Household Competition

Big Brother draws ever closer to the $500,000 winner with the first of the three-part final Head of Household competition kicking off Sunday.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show, the final three houseguests — Tyler Crispen, Kaycee Clark and JC Mounduix — prepared for this week’s critical HOH win.

Tyler and Kaycee were planning behind the scenes to make it to the finale together as part of their Level 6 alliance, shutting out JC, who abandoned the alliance after they sent home friend Brett Robinson in a blindside after he revealed his plans to go rogue in their alliance.

“Since the beginning, me and Tyler have had a final two deal, and I definitely plan on staying loyal to that,” Kaycee said in a confessional.

They agreed that while Tyler could be depended on for the mental part of the game, Kaycee promised to hold up her end of the competition when it comes to endurance.

So when they came to the first part of one of the most important parts of the whole season, both Tyler and Kaycee were excited to see that it was the endurance competition. And while Tyler had agreed to throw the competition, he revealed in the diary room that he actually planned to do his best to take the victory for himself and ensure him a good starting point for finale night.

Fans appreciated the bold move:

“If Tyler throws KC away. He deserves to win 100% Why is everyone making friend moves. Aren’t you here to make [money]?” one fan wrote.

“If tyler was smart he would get kaycee out already bc he won’t win against her in final 2,” a second said.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

