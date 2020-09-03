'Big Brother' Fans Are Worried for Kaysar After Veto Ceremony

Big Brother: All-Stars favorite Kaysar Ridha is in danger of being evicted. Kaysar is making his third attempt at a Big Brother win after competing in Season 6 and Season 7, the show's first all-star season. His latest all-star attempt has been filed with opposition, with major alliances in the house going after him and his closest ally, Janelle Pierzina.

Janelle went home in Week 3, and Kaysar may soon follow. Enzo Palumbo nominated him for eviction this week, facing off against Kevin Campbell. Kevin won the Veto, and Enzo put up Christmas Abbott, making clear his intentions of sending Kaysar home. Fans are sad for the Big Brother legend, and some are extremely frustrated at his fellow houseguests who haven't figured out what alliances are at work. Scroll through to see some BB viewers' thoughts on Kaysar's situation.