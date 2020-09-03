'Big Brother' Fans Are Worried for Kaysar After Veto Ceremony
Big Brother: All-Stars favorite Kaysar Ridha is in danger of being evicted. Kaysar is making his third attempt at a Big Brother win after competing in Season 6 and Season 7, the show's first all-star season. His latest all-star attempt has been filed with opposition, with major alliances in the house going after him and his closest ally, Janelle Pierzina.
Janelle went home in Week 3, and Kaysar may soon follow. Enzo Palumbo nominated him for eviction this week, facing off against Kevin Campbell. Kevin won the Veto, and Enzo put up Christmas Abbott, making clear his intentions of sending Kaysar home. Fans are sad for the Big Brother legend, and some are extremely frustrated at his fellow houseguests who haven't figured out what alliances are at work. Scroll through to see some BB viewers' thoughts on Kaysar's situation.
Why do they want are Kaysar out? He doesn't win challenges and he is absolutely not a threat. He doesn't even have an alliance. Enzo is dumb. #bb22— Josephine (@notmyname02) September 3, 2020
#bb22 nope, i cannot take bay and day criticizing kaysar for being "negative" when they never, ever considered voting for him and they ratted him out every chance they had to an alliance that sees them as disposable.— screw you, bb! (@mz_print) September 3, 2020
So for Kaysar to survive he’d need Bayleigh, Dayvonne, Ian, Kevin, David &...Memphis?! I don’t see it #BB22— Tommy On The Spot (@TommyOnTheSpot) September 3, 2020
Yeah, Kaysar is more of a threat than Dani. Great choice Enzo. 😐 #Sarcasm in case you're too slow to pick up on it Enzo.#BB22 #BB22AllStars pic.twitter.com/IojDnX5AUm— My-ra 😜 🇵🇷🇲🇽♋♌🍕🤷🏽♀️ (@Mexiqua) September 3, 2020
these edits have me so fucked up. why don’t they show how nasty these people are towards bayleigh, janelle and kaysar? instead they get victim edits, a mastermind edit, and a house comedian edit. i won’t be coming back to this show next year #bb22— P (@useemywings) September 3, 2020
Enzo could have blindsided Dani or Ian (not that I want Ian out) who are bigger threats, but he stuck with Kaysar as his target who has won nothing & has all of ZERO allies in the house. Yeah, that checks out... #BB22 pic.twitter.com/MMNlZgGzvE— kim bergmann (@kim_bergmann) September 3, 2020
i feel so bad for kaysar... #BB22 pic.twitter.com/oz7JrzkR58— Anna (@anguy05) September 3, 2020
not you guys trying to brainwash the casuals into thinking Kaysar’s reads are off. as if this man hasn’t been making spot on reads since day one #BB22 💀 https://t.co/Ak4N3hxwsW— the angry alien 👽 (@tahernator) September 3, 2020