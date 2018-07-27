‘Big Brother’ Fans React to Bonus Life Competition Twist

Big Brother season 20 just had its first big twist of the season, thanks to the Bonus Life power app.

Thursday’s new episode of the CBS summer competition series brought tears and shocking moments as houseguests Kaitlyn Herman and Angie “Rocktar” Lantry faced the possibility of eviction, and a possible return thanks to Sam Bledsoe’s “Bonus Life” power app.

With the house divided on who to evict, it was anybody’s guess as Rockstar and Herman said their peace before the live elimination, with fans chiming in at every turn who they thought should head home this week.

Despite the debating early in the episode, Herman ended up facing eviction 9-1, but with the Bonus Life power app in play, she got the opportunity stay safe.

Fighting back tears after the eviction, Herman rushed to the BB App Store to compete live for the chance to stay in the house, with fans curious to see how it would all turn out.

Herman participated in a puzzle game, Herman was supposed to disassemble the puzzle, move it to a new location within the room, and with only two minutes to spare, she had to assemble the puzzle again correctly.

Her fellow houseguests watched as Herman quickly assembled the puzzle. However, despite her best efforts, she did not finish the puzzle in time and was evicted from the Big Brother house.

With tears in her eyes, Herman was forced to walk past her houseguests and say goodbye.

After the elimination, host Julie Chen asked Herman how she felt about losing the Bonus Life competition.

“You know what? I’m actually glad because that was my control. I can live with the fact that I just didn’t do it,” she told Chen. “And like I’ve said a million times, it was for the happiest good. There is someone out here that needs me more than in here so, I’m proud of myself.”

Fans were not as supportive of Kaitlyn’s farewell speech, celebrating the latest eviction.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.