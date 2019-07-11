‘Big Brother’ Fans Claim Jack Matthews Getting ‘Good Guy’ Edit Amid Racism Concerns

Big Brother fans think current Head of Household Jack Matthews is getting a free pass for negative comments. Viewers took to Twitter during Wednesday’s new episode to criticize how the show is portraying the Jason Momoa-lookalike contestant in episodes airing on CBS.

As the houseguests prepared to participate in the veto competition, viewers saw as Kemi Fakunle and Jessica Milagros accepted being up for eviction during Matthews’ reign. The episode saw as Fakunle went to Matthews to talk about his decision.

During the tense conversation, Fakunle said she didn’t want things to be awkward between them after ht denomination ceremony, as she was show bashing the head of household during a confessional.

“I don’t care to be friends with Jack, I intend to get him out as soon as possible… I’m not a stab you in the back kind of person. I’m trying to like, spin you right around and slit that throat,” she said, before realizing what she had said. “Don’t air that. Oh my God.”

Fans of the series rubbed fans the wrong way, with some claiming Fakunle was receiving a negative “mean girl” edit during the episodes, as some of Matthews’ more inappropriate comments were not airing.

They really giving kemi the mean girl edit and jack this good guy I respect you edit does grodner need fucking help? #bb21 — ❤️❤️ (@JanelMcKenziee) July 11, 2019

#BB21 Jack is the worst! Afraid for his safety…seriously? Racist much Jack? Disgusting! Big brother needs to pull him. — Dainty1 (@Dainty128006177) July 11, 2019

Everyone’s reaction when Jack and Jackson are racist but still get a good edit. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/A4X8DTmaiC — Steve O’Brien (@steveowhitesox) July 11, 2019

Fans of the competition series have previously taken issue with Matthews’ words, most recently accusing him of racism after footage surfaced of him imitating a monkey while talking about fellow houseguest David Alexander.

Matthews hunched over and stumbled across the Head of Household room during a meeting with his alliance, Gr8ful, in the clip when Isabella Wang pointed out Alexander on the HOH camera. When Christie Murphy asked who he was imitating, Matthews said, “Oh, David.”

Matthews also made several comments about Fakunle in the livestream, including calling her a “b—” and saying he wants to “stomp a mudhole through her chest,” in another clip.

Some Big Brother fans even started a Change.org petition asking for Matthews to be removed from the series.

Jack: says horrible things abuout Kemi bit they show him telling her that he really respects her

Kemi: edited to look like a violent psycho with a thirst for blood #BB21 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/26IAwIEkUc — Kelly (@kananat) July 11, 2019

So @CBSBigBrother shows Kemi talking about slitting Jack’s throat but edits Jack as the caring and supportive HOH with no personal vendetta? We see what you’re doing #BigBrother21 and it’s vile. #BB21 — Patoonya (@Patoonya2) July 11, 2019

The edit they’re giving Kemi vs the one they are giving to jack and jackson is why i hate #BB21 sometimes — Nakia Shuri Iris (@GurlPwr4Life) July 11, 2019

Wednesday’s episode also saw houseguest Sam Smith win the veto competition and choose to leave the nominations the same. This means either Fakunle or Milagros will be sent to Camp Comeback in the next eviction episode.

Big Brother will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.