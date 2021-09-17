‘Big Brother’ Fans Beyond Frustrated With Azah After Double Eviction

Big Brother fans are frustrated after Thursday’s double eviction that led to the demise of not only Tiffany Mitchell, but also Hannah Chaddha. After the all-Black alliance The Cookout became the final six members inside the Big Brother house, making history and ensuring Big Brother would crown its first-ever Black winner this season, fans were disappointed to see two of the three Black women in the alliance evicted first.

After Tiffany was evicted under Kyland Young’s Head of Household — a move that, devastating as it was, was more or less expected from him — fans held out hope during the special two-hour episode when Azah Awasum won HOH that she and Hannah would advance to the final four to get justice for Tiffany and hopefully ensure a Black female winner. All that changed when Azah nominated Hannah alongside Xavier Prather for eviction. The move was risky, as Hannah has been vocal to Azah about her (correct) suspicions that the men in the house are working together, and meant that given how the Veto competition turned out, Hannah could be sent packing.

In fact, that’s exactly what happened when Kyland won the Veto and took Xavier off the block, automatically sending Derek Frazier as his replacement. Kyland and Xavier became the deciding votes for eviction, sending Hannah packing under Azah’s HOH reign. Fans couldn’t believe their eyes at the turn of events and took to social media to express their frustration with Azah for nominating Hannah in the first place. Continue reading to see the reactions to Thursday’s double eviction.

Azah messed up

“I feel like Azah is saying ‘I f—ed up’ over and over in her mind lol,” one Twitter user joked.

‘Are you blind to the game?’

“AZAH, IF KY WANTED XAVIER GONE, HE WOULD’VE USED THIS LAST WEEK TO GET RID OF HIM. Are you BLIND TO THE GAME SIS,” another frustrated fan vented after Azah’s excuse for not nominating Kyland was because she thought Kyland would vote out Xavier.

Did not understand the assignment

“Did I really just root for Azah to win just for her to put up Hannah?” someone else wrote.

‘You just lost Big Brother’

“the silence at the end of this episode was so loud, Azah congrats on destroying whatever little life you had left in this game,” another fan said.

‘This is making me irrationally angry’

“This is making me irrationally angry. I wanted Hannah to win and Azah screwed her out of it FOR NO GOOD REASON!” one fan wrote.