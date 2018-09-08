‘Big Brother’ Contestant Makes Lewd Remark About Houseguest During Eviction

Scottie Salton’s Big Brother eviction got heated on Thursday night, earning him an unusual censor from CBS.

Salton did not mince words in his final speech to his fellow contestants. He sat up on the back of the couch with his feat on the seat, towering over them all as he launched insults and casually poked fun at the “showmance” between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans. His words were heavily censored and edited by CBS, though the true dialogue showed up on fan sites shortly after.

“I think you guys all know the right move and the smart move and I hope that you make it,” he said. “If you don’t, you can suck it,” he said, according to TV Guide. “Except for Tyler, because he’s already getting a steady diet of that Hilton head.”

The quip was a reference to Rummans’ hometown, Hilton Head, South Carolina. However, the romance is still semi-secret within the walls of the house, so not everyone was pleased with Salton’s non-chalant revelation. Crispen chucked a stuffed bunny at Salton when he was finished speaking.

Everyone was in a stunned silence when he plopped back down to ground level, including host Julie Chen.

“Well, that’s an original speech,” she said. “Thank you, Scottie.”

After his exit, Salton gave a parting interview with TV Guide, considering what he could have done differently. He felt that the only way he could have prevented his eviction this time around would have been to win a competition. As for his speech, he thought it was relatively self-explanatory.

“Well, I was pretty sure I was going out unanimously again,” he reasoned. “So I just wanted them all to be aware that they could suck it.”

Salton added that, while his hint at their relationship seemed playful, he would likely have gone after either Tyler or Angela if he himself had managed to win Head of Household.

“I don’t really know. Everyone was an option,” he said. “I would have listened to everyone and then put up people who I thought were the sketchiest. BUT, Angela and Tyler were definitely a strong possibility.”

Tyler himself seemed intent on using his HOH position to evict Haleigh from the house, but the momentum against Salton was already too strong. Anyone left on his side is likely not anymore. His speech was the talk of social media, where many wondered what he had said, then condemned him once they found out.



Big Brother 20 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.