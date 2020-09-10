'Big Brother': Christmas' Veto Decision Infuriates Viewers
Another Veto ceremony has come and gone, and hardcore fans of Big Brother are left fuming. On Wednesday night's episode, Bayleigh and Da'Vonne started the episode as the nominees, with Christmas sitting as Head of Household. The pair, while they are fan-favorites, has been a steady target for the "Committee" alliance, which includes Christmas. After the Veto competition, Christmas walked away with the power, meaning that she could change either of her nominations.
Some drama soon unfolded, with Christmas' alliance member Tyler volunteering to go on the block. However, Christmas refused to do to fulfill his request. Fans were, of course, infuriated by this decision. Many placed blame on Christmas or Tyler, and others took aim at producers of the series. Some alleged that production members tampered with Tyler's plan behind-the-scenes and chose to show and edit of the program that made the nominees seem vindictive against Tyler, causing Christmas and Tyler to scrap his nomination plans. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Christmas' choice.
