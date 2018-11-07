‘Big Brother’ Alum Christmas Abbott Arrested

Big Brother 19 alum Christmas Abbott was arrested in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday on a felony charge of criminal mischief, according to online records.

The 36-year-old reportedly turned herself in just before 2 p.m. ET and was released on her own recognizance less than an hour later. Us Weekly reports that she never occupied a jail cell. It’s unclear why she was charged with criminal mischief.

Online records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, which came two days before her son Loyal Atticus’ one-month birthday. Abbott, who made it to the final three in Big Brother‘s 19th season in 2017, shares the newborn with her ex-boyfriend, fellow fitness star Benjamin Bunn.

Hours after her arrest, Abbott posted a sweet video of her son smiling in his sleep on Wednesday morning.

“How could I ever get enough of that sweet smile?! I literally can stare and watch him all day long just to watch him & maybe see a lil laugh or giggle. He simply lights up my heart & makes me so fulfilled!” she wrote on Instagram. “No teaching point on this post. Just some simple love & appreciation for my son & all that he brings into my life. There’s moments that are hard as hell but countless more that are priceless.”

Bunn, also 36, told Us Weekly last month that he and Abbott are no longer “romantically involved, and haven’t been since December.”

After supposedly attending doctor appointments with Abbott, Bunn said their relationship disintegrated into him learning via social media that she was being induced.

“Unfortunately, I had very little contact with Christmas in the last few months of her pregnancy,” he told Us. “However, prior to that, we spent almost every day with each other for six to seven months straight. I went to every doctor’s appointment, accompanied her for travel, moved furniture and did all the things that two caring adults do with and for each other. … I was finally able to reach her a few days before [her] due date. I found out she was being induced through Instagram, and shortly thereafter received an email.”

Bunn said he traveled to the hospital to meet his son, but missed his birth. He said the two new parents are now working toward an amicable relationship for their son.

“Coparenting is a tough situation,” he said. “It takes compromise, patience and the ability to set your ego aside so you can make decisions that are truly best for the child. It’s no easy task, but Christmas and I are both accustomed to hard work.”