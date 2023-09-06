'Big Brother' Alum Christie Murphy Announces Pregnancy With Wife Jamie

Big Brother alum Christie Murphy is pregnant with her and wife Jamie Martin's first child. The former Season 21 houseguest announced her big baby news on Instagram recently, showing off her growing baby bump in a series of shots featuring her, Martin and their ultrasound photos. "Marrying one another was the easiest decision we ever made; choosing to start a family was even EASIER. So much MORE love – COMING 2024," the couple captioned their joint Aug. 31 post.

Murphy's fellow Big Brother Season 21 alum were quick to send their congratulations in the comments. "Obsessed with these! And you two. I seriously get happy chills whenever I think about this and cannot wait to watch you become epic mamas," wrote Murphy's fellow houseguest Holly Allen. Analyse Talavera commented that she was "screaming crying throwing up," calling the pregnancy the "hardest news I ever had to keep!!!!" Murphy's fellow houseguest Cliff Hogg chimed in, writing that he was "so happy for you two," and Kat Dunn added, "Congratulations Christie!!!! I'm so happy and excited for you both!!" Outside of Season 21, Big Brother all-star player Janelle Pierzina sent her well-wishes: "Congratulations!! You are going to be such a wonderful mom!"

Murphy came in sixth place on Big Brother 21 in 2019 and was supposed to compete on The Challenge: Double Agents soon after before being cut from the cast. "I just [had] a very strange feeling ... that something bigger is coming and if I was away in Iceland, it wouldn't have happened," she revealed on a January 2021 episode of the Hello Friends podcast. "I was like, 'I'm telling you, I think I'm gonna, like, meet my soulmate this week or something,' like, kind of joking. ... Three days later, I met Jamie."

In August 2021, Martin proposed to Murphy in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. "Haven't yet woken up from this dream. Engaged to the LOVE OF MY LIFE in Paris!" Murphy captioned photos from the engagement on Instagram at the time, adding a ring emoji. The two would go on to tie the knot eight months later, exchanging vows in Tulum, Mexico, in April 2022. On their one-year wedding anniversary, Murphy penned a heartfelt note to her love, writing, "365 days spent as YOUR WIFE. I never knew a love like ours existed anywhere, in any Universe. Here's to 1 blissful year down & 150 more magical years to come!"