'Big Brother 25' Episode 13 Recap: Jag's Eviction Derailed by Huge Twist

I can say with all seriousness that I did NOT see that coming. Big Brother introduced a new twist to the game that just changed EVERYTHING this week as tensions grow in one of the closest alliances. They say expect the unexpected in Big Brother but this was truly a gag – let's get into Big Brother Season 25 Episode 13!

We pick up Thursday's episode after Red announced he would not be using the veto to save Jag or Blue – which everyone expected. He and Cameron are so close. So close that everyone's already talking about putting them up next week. And good for Jag, he's working that angle, telling Cirie, Izzy, and Matt that he's a better ally than Blue to go after the down-home duo if they keep him around.

Cirie does wanna take a shot at Red and Cam…but that would mean voting out her son's showmance – and Jared is SO not on board. He's not only ticked that his mom would bring it up, he seems to be pushing back a lot against her telling him what to do. Normally I would be like yeah man, fight the power, but his mom is really good at this kind of thing and he really hasn't proven to be.

It's now that the houseguests learn about a new superpower in the house. We know it's the BB Power of Invincibility, which gives the winner the power to save someone from eviction in one of the next few weeks, but all the players know is America — the country, not the person — voted to give four players the chance to compete for it in secret. So everyone would go into the room and only then would they learn if they got to play and then the results were gonna be secret.

America — again country, not person — voted for Cirie, Cory, Matt and Jag to play, and Matt crushed it! He gets the power. Interesting. And because she is the queen of the house, Matt immediately tells Cirie – who is about to adopt Matt as her new son – or at least take him to the final three or four with her.

They consider saving Jag this week because he'll be loyal, but that would create a situation where Cameron could play in the HOH again, and that would kind of ruin the plan for next week. We're left on that cliffhanger leading into the eviction ceremony, and oh bummer it's another unanimous vote this week to get out Jag, huh I guess they didn't flip. OR DID THEY?

Before Jag leaves the house, a new message comes through indicating that the BB Power of Invincibility has been activated – saving him from eviction – and people are shook. So Jag doesn't go home, Cameron CAN compete in the next Head of Household competition AND he's fueled by the rage of knowing he stood in a dark room for 14 hours basically for nothing.

I can't wait for Sunday's episode already! What did you think of the twist? Let me know in the comments!