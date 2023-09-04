'Big Brother' Fans Push for Jared's Expulsion After He Admits He Used a Slur

Big Brother fans are calling for Jared Fields' removal from Season 25 after he used the R-word to refer to fellow competitor America Lopez. The 25-year-old exterminator later expressed regret at using the word on the live feeds, but fans are calling out what they believe is a double standard after Luke Valentine was expelled earlier in the season for his use of the N-word.

Fields' use of the R-word came during a strategy talk with his allies on Friday, when he expressed how bad it would be for his game if Lopez won the Power of Veto. Fields later told Cory Wurtenberger, who is part of a showmance with Lopez, that he regretted his use of the word. "I don't think she's the R-word. I slipped up," Fields said Saturday, according to recordings of the live feeds captured on social media. "Obviously, I was angry about it [and] I'm willing to admit that." The feeds cut off soon after Fields attempted to explain himself.

Big Brother fans have taken to social media to insist CBS remove Fields from the game, but production has yet to address the controversy. Production previously stepped in to remove Valentine earlier this season after he used the N-word during a conversation with Fields, Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli on Aug. 9. At the time, Fields, who is the only Black man in the house, told Valentine he didn't care that he had dropped the N-word, later explaining in a confessional, "I don't associate ignorance with malice."

Valentine was removed from the house shortly after he used the N-word, with the network saying in a statement at the time, "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

Since his return home, Valentine has spoken out about his removal from the game, saying in an Instagram Live session last month, "I'm not upset at the production. Their hands were tied. They had to make a sacrifice. I understand why. It is upsetting. I think they made the wrong decision. I think a slap on the wrist would have been a much better thing."