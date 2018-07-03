‘Big Brother After Dark’: When and How to Watch

Can’t get enough Big Brother? If the livefeeds and three scheduled showings every week aren’t enough for you, there’s Big Brother After Dark.

The live, late-night companion show to the CBS reality series gives Big Brother superfans an unfiltered look at life in the house via a curated television feed that’s bound to get a little rowdy.

“When the sun goes down and the cameras are still rolling, BBAD sees all,” the show brags.

The show airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at midnight CT and at 1 a.m. CT Wednesdays and Thursdays on Pop. You can also watch online if you sign in with your cable provider online.

The BBAD website has plenty to look at as well, from exclusive photos and interviews to photo galleries to make a superfan drool.

In addition to Big Brother itself, which airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, CBS All Access subscribers can get an unfiltered look at everything going on in the house via livefeeds.

And if watching the drama unfold isn’t enough for you, there’s a way to influence the game through Season 20’s tech twist — the BB App Store.

“It’s up to you, America, to decide which house guest is trending the most by answering questions about them,” Julie Chen explained during the season premiere. “Each week, the house guest who gets the most votes will be trending and will choose a special power from the BB App Store. And no one but that house guest will know who won. Whoever receives the least votes will receive a punishment.”

The BB App Store is open to U.S. residents 18 and older.

Each viewer gets 10 votes to cast while the polls are open, which they can submit on the CBS Messenger Bot, available on Facebook, Kik, Skype and Twitter.

You will be asked to answer each question with your choice of player:

– Which Houseguest is most entertaining to watch?

– Which Houseguest is annoying you the most?

– Which Houseguest’s gameplay is most fun to watch?

– Which Houseguest is the funniest?

– Which Houseguest has you screaming at the television?

For more information, visit CBS.com/BBvote.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS.

Photo Credit: Pop