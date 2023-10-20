'Big Brother 25' Episode 33 Recap: Cory and America's Showmance Ends With Blindside Eviction

It's the end of America and Cory's Big Brother showmance as the lovebirds sit on the block next to one another after a twist.

It's the end of AmeriCory as we know it as a brutal blindside splits up the season's most beloved showmance, which the houseguests have all decided to call CorAmerica, despite that being the worse couple name option. But was it Cory or America who was sent packing? And how is the other going to survive being in the house? Heartbreak, betrayal, this episode of Big Brother had it all – so let's talk BB25, Episode 33.

We pick up at the veto meeting after both Blue AND Jag managed to snag the Power of Veto thanks to the Comic-verse's BB Power of Multiplicity. Blue obviously took herself off the block, and Jag, after turning his attention to Cory and America during the last episode, took Felicia down, putting both of the lovebirds on the block simultaneously against one another. Brutal.

Cory took getting nominated on the chin because he was planning to do the same thing to Matt and Jag the next week, but he still wanted to track down what shifted Jag's target from Blue to him. And America's just heated. Unfortunately, it's her fault this happened – I mean, it was gonna happen at some point, but her throwing Jag and Matt under the bus with Blue kicked off the flip.

And while America isn't taking responsibility for that publicly, she tells Cory exactly what happened, and they both agree that all there is left to do is fight for their place in the house. It was good to see both of them refuse to roll over and die – Cory pitches to Blue that they both have a mutual enemy in Jag being that he initially was targeting her, and that if she keeps him here as a shield, she can float on through.

Cirie and Felicia aren't mad at that argument either – they know they're in a good spot just chillin' while the power duos pick each other off. Well, Cirie hates her life – and not only because she's getting called on to do laps and go in the pool and wake up in the middle of the night with her superhero punishment. She also admits she's just kind of over the game after Jared and Izzy went home, which we knew, but maybe production is like holding her robe as collateral so she won't self-evict.

Speaking of evictions, it's time to break up some young love. These were good speeches, I just wanna say. Cory threw in jabs at Cam and Mecole, and America had a message for the haters and Mat and Jag. And with that, the house voted out Cory 5-0 – all the pitching in the world couldn't eliminate how much of a threat he was.

Outside with Julie, Cory said he wasn't shocked to go after weeks as the target, especially because Blue and Felicia aren't exactly his biggest fans. And while America kicked off this little chain of events, he said Jag was just looking for an excuse to target him anyway. Now it's just America on her own in the house, and with Julie confirming that next week's episode has ANOTHER double eviction coming – sans zombies – she may be joining her boyfriend in the jury house soon.

And thus we have the downfall of CorAmerica. Now they've got me saying it, UGH. What did you think about the way things went down? Let me know in the comments.