'Big Brother 25' Episode 18 Recap: Cameron's Revenge Plot Takes a Turn Toward Cirie

Cameron's revenge plot is in full swing, or should I say full spin, but is the veto going to derail his plan to put Cirie on the block next to her closest ally? You come for the queen, you better not miss! Let's get into a special two-hour episode 18 of BB25.

We pick up after Cameron blindsided the house by nominating Izzy and Felicia after telling everyone he had planned to put up Jag and Blue. Cam wants to take out Cirie, but he knew he couldn't come right at her, so he plans to make a strike at her number twos.

And now that Felicia's on the block, she's singing like a bird, telling Cam alllll the tea about Hisam and Red's evictions, which he's thrilled about. Meanwhile, Izzy's just trying to pretend like she and Cam don't hate each other while campaigning for herself. But while she might not have made a lifelong friend, she definitely picked up on Cam's plan to make Cirie a replacement nominee.

Jared's picking up on that too, and he's got the bonus of having Cam actually trust him because he thinks Jared only nominated him as a pawn last week … TOTALLY not as the target. Even Gondle Dongle Jared can decipher that code – it means Cirie's going up if the veto's used. Luckily for her, Cirie truly has a lot of this house in the palm of her hand. Izzy tells Cirie that if she wins the veto, she won't take herself down to protect Cirie, which is WILD. They do have a really sweet bond that I love to see play out, but come on Izzy, play for yourself.

And Jag and Matt, who have formed this new Minutemen final 2, also don't want to use the veto! Meanwhile, America is thrilled that someone else appears to be on board to take out Cirie and her minions – she's been preaching it for weeks.

And with all that on the line, we've got the Veto. In addition to Cam, Felicia and Izzy, Matt, Jared and Jag are playing in this Buddy Games-inspired comp, hosted by Josh Duhamel himself! And don't worry, this is one of those comps where EVERYONE wins something – whether it be a veto, a prize, or whatever this is.

At the end of the comp, it's Jared who walks away with the veto, while Felicia and Cirie become Kayak Companions for 48 hours, and Izzy gets punished with the Piggy Pal prize, and yeah she's bringing Cam on board with her for this digging expedition. Also, Matt chose not to take $5,000 so that he could take the Duhamel-a-Maniac prize because he actually thought he'd get to hang out with Josh Duhamel but it's actually just a cardboard cutout, I can't.

While all this chaos is going on in the house, Jared and Cameron are talking about how to use the veto – and while these two are pretending to be working together, they obviously want opposite things. It was very much like an old western stalemate, this conversation – but now both of these two have a much better idea about each other's true intentions.

At the Veto Meeting, Jared declines to use the Veto to save his mom from going on the block, and now it's Felicia vs. Izzy campaigning for the votes to stay. And while Cam is frustrated he didn't get to execute his full plan of putting up Izzy and Cirie, he's OK with at least having Cirie's closest allies up there together.

What an episode – I truly don't know who we're gonna see walk out of the house on Thursday! Who do you think is going home? Let me know in the comments!