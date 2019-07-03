‘Big Brother’ 21 Fans Start Petition to Kick Jack Matthews out After Offensive Comments

Big Brother fans from all over are calling for Jack Matthews’ expulsion from the show after just two weeks in the house after the self-proclaimed Jason Momoa lookalike has been captured on camera making troubling racist comments about some of his fellow houseguests, including the only black woman of Season 21, Kemi Fakunle.

As of Tuesday evening, a Change.org petition asking CBS to remove Jack from the house had more than 2,144 signatures. The network has yet to respond publicly to the petition.

“Jack Matthews has said numerous racist things and has been very aggressive towards the only black woman in the Big Brother house,” the petition’s description reads in part. “He needs to be expelled for Kemi’s safety and to show that it’s not OK to be racist in 2019, especially on TV.”

Jack’s comments about the only non-white players in the house have not gone unnoticed, with Big Brother fan accounts pointing out on social media what he’s been saying on the livefeeds, much of which has been unnecessarily aggressive commentary about Kemi, who thus far has played a pretty quiet game.

Calling Jess and Kemi maggots, & saying she’s toxic even though she did NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/ciRDjdTRGR — Broooklyn (@wheat_brooklyn) June 30, 2019

In addition, Jack has been caught on camera saying Kemi makes him want to “stomp a mudhole through her chest” and that he was going to “f— her up.”

While Kemi has gotten the brunt of his racist commentary, Jack has also referred to Jessica Milagros as a “maggot” and “Consuela,” calling Ovi Kabir “brown flame.”

People watching the livefeeds noted that Jack was pulled aside by production for a chat about his comments, but Jack reportedly said of the meeting, “It’s not a big deal. It was production.”

Jack’s targeting of Kemi even got him in trouble with his own alliance, with Christie Murphy admitting in Tuesday’s episode she felt “strong-armed” by him to put Kemi on the block, despite having no reason to.

“He’s strong-arming me,” she cried to Sam Smith. “And I didn’t come here to play some man’s game.”

Big Brother airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

