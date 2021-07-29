'Big Brother' 2021 Viewers Clown Brent for Being Clueless Amid Blindside Plan
A dramatic and hilarious set of events took place on Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother. On the previous episode, new HoH Xavier put Brent, from Team Aces, and Britini, from Team Jokers, on the block. Fans got to see whether the Power of Veto changed those nominations on Wednesday night. Yet, the veto results weren't the only thing in fans' minds. Viewers went wild over the fact that Brent was clueless to everything that was happening in the house, despite purporting himself to be a mastermind of the game.
Throughout the episode, Brent displayed confidence that baffled both his fellow houseguests and those watching from home. After going up on the block, Brent clued in to the fact that he was Xavier's target. However, he believed that he had enough support in the house to stay. What he didn't know was that the entire house, including his own team, was in on the plan to get rid of him by the end of the week. Since Christian won the veto and decided not to use it, Brent and Britini remain on the block going into Thursday's episode.
At the end of the episode, Brent, once again, voiced his confidence about staying in the house another week. His fellow houseguests have other plans though, as they're attempting to blindside him before sending the flight attendant on the next plane home. Based on the reactions to the episode, fans had a field day over these latest developments.
They have 7 mins left in the episode & are using it to end Brent just a little more. 😂 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/x66mmd3Id7— ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) July 29, 2021
"I've been watching #BigBrother ever since #BB3," one fan wrote about the houseguest. "In all time, I have never seen a houseguest as delusional as Brent. Tomorrow can't come fast enough. This blindside is gonna be GLORIOUS."
Brent is an SNL Parody of a Big Brother Player #bb23 pic.twitter.com/KVBuwQ81p3— EARTHDOGBB #BB23 🌴 (@EARTHD0GBB) July 29, 2021
"WHAT?! Brent is the "puppeteer"? oh it'll be a huge blindside alright," another fan wrote on Twitter. "Those last two DR statements have me soooooo ready for tomorrow's episode."
The way I would never show my face again if I was Brent… #bb23 pic.twitter.com/dUWW3M20zU— 💗💗 (@tiffofqueens) July 29, 2021
"The way this episode has been so set up for Brent's blindside, I am hoping no one warns him in advance because i can't imagine the shock he feels when he's gone," this fan wrote about Brent. Basically, everyone except Brent is fully prepared for Thursday's possible blindside.
I thought Frenchie played the worst game so far this season (and it’s EARLY)… Brent said hold my beer. #BB23 https://t.co/ZgEL2UbqqM— Julia Ramsey (@JuliaRamsey_) July 29, 2021
One fan compared Brent to previously evicted houseguest Frenchie, who had his own, unique takes on the game, as well. They wrote, "I TOTALLY understand why Brent and Frenchie were so cool. They both walked around the house and talked a target onto their own backs and thought they were running things at the same damn time."
Well done production with the edit of this episode..— Big Bro Livefeeder (@BB_Livefeedster) July 29, 2021
Even though delusional Brent is making it way too easy for you 🤣 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/1V4fyXvJxd
The episode didn't shy away from showcasing all of Brent's "plans." And fans were definitely appreciative.
Every Brent DR tonight LMAO... I agree with @ArmstrongTaran if someone clues Brent in and messes up this blindside, they are dead to me!!! #BB23 pic.twitter.com/9XhctIwrdV— I.AM.RENEE #TeamTiffany (@jbad_renee) July 29, 2021
"A big blindside, you say, Brent? Oh, we're in for a blindside all right," a fan wrote, along with a few laughing emojis.
THE CLIFFHANGER ISN'T EVEN "WHO WILL LEAVE THE BIG BROTHER HOUSE?" IT'S "WILL BRENT BE BLINDSIDED" I'M 💀💀💀 #BB23— Bridget (Reality Reacts) (@realityreacts) July 29, 2021
While many Wednesday episodes end on a cliffhanger in advance of the eviction, the most recent episode was a bit different. For the houseguests, the question isn't if Brent will be evicted, it's if they'll be able to carry this blindside through. Judging by the fact that Brent isn't aware of this master plan against it, they'll probably be able to pull off that blindside without a hitch. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.