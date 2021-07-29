'Big Brother' 2021 Viewers Clown Brent for Being Clueless Amid Blindside Plan

A dramatic and hilarious set of events took place on Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother. On the previous episode, new HoH Xavier put Brent, from Team Aces, and Britini, from Team Jokers, on the block. Fans got to see whether the Power of Veto changed those nominations on Wednesday night. Yet, the veto results weren't the only thing in fans' minds. Viewers went wild over the fact that Brent was clueless to everything that was happening in the house, despite purporting himself to be a mastermind of the game.

Throughout the episode, Brent displayed confidence that baffled both his fellow houseguests and those watching from home. After going up on the block, Brent clued in to the fact that he was Xavier's target. However, he believed that he had enough support in the house to stay. What he didn't know was that the entire house, including his own team, was in on the plan to get rid of him by the end of the week. Since Christian won the veto and decided not to use it, Brent and Britini remain on the block going into Thursday's episode.

At the end of the episode, Brent, once again, voiced his confidence about staying in the house another week. His fellow houseguests have other plans though, as they're attempting to blindside him before sending the flight attendant on the next plane home. Based on the reactions to the episode, fans had a field day over these latest developments.