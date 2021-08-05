'Big Brother' 2021: Sarah Beth Targets Hannah, and Fans Are Fuming
Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother picked up right where viewers left off. During Sunday's episode, the new Head of Household (HoH), Christian, nominated two members of the Aces team, Hannah and Whitney. While much of the focus was on the Power of Veto, the episode also featured Sarah Beth's attempts to make Hannah the main target. But, ultimately, all that really did was set her up as the next target herself.
Heading into the veto competition, Christian expressed that he wanted the nominations to stay the same in order to not get any more blood on his hands. The houseguests picked the Veto players, which included the HoH, the two nominees, and three others chosen by random draw. Hannah picked. Houseguest's Choice chip and chose Derek X to play. Azah and Claire were the other two chosen to compete. In the end, Christian racked up another competition win, ensuring that nominations would stay the same and increasing the target on his back for being a "comp beast" in the same measure.
The episode ended with Sarah Beth in the Diary Room explaining that there is still time for her to try to get Hannah out of the house. As Big Brother showed, Sarah Beth's attempts to target Hannah have only made her own bigger, as houseguests such as Tiffany now have her on their radar. On Twitter, Big Brother fans have weighed in on this latest drama. Not only did they share their thoughts on how Sarah Beth has, inadvertently, made herself the next target for many, but they also expressed how she is no longer in their good graces, either.
Sarah Beth was almost twitching in that DR about how mad she was that Hannah was safe 😭 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/ZjFKOa0k1B— miss 2,000 followers (@amdeeeeeee) August 5, 2021
As previously mentioned, Sarah Beth said in one of her DR sessions that she was still aiming to get Hannah evicted. However, the other houseguests have a different idea.
#bb23 HANNAH: *exists*
SARAH BETH: pic.twitter.com/4RpJItDmoX— michael (@michaelcollado) August 5, 2021
On Twitter, many fans couldn't help but wonder why Sarah Beth was targeting Hannah. But, at this point, her goal to get Hannah evicted has only left her with a bigger target.
Sarah Beth, sweetie. Good Luck. #BB23— ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) August 5, 2021
At one point in the episode, Sarah Beth mentioned that she wasn't going to try so hard to get Hannah evicted in order to not make herself a target. As fans have seen, it seems like it's too late for that.
Beth GIRL what’s not clicking! Even if Whitney had won veto Hannah still wasn’t going home! #bb23 pic.twitter.com/ZhZe5btUzF— Brittanie (@ItsBriittaniiee) August 5, 2021
Sarah Beth also shared that she wouldn't have been too upset if Whitney had won the Veto. Although, what she didn't know was that another houseguest likely would have been put on the block as the target in Whitney's place if she had won.
sarah beth wants hannah to go this week but everyone else is like #bb23: pic.twitter.com/c1gRiZuctt— mikey ♉ #Da'VonneisAFH #TiffanyMitchellStanAccount (@resilienceisme) August 5, 2021
Clearly, Sarah Beth wants Hannah to go home. The other Big Brother houseguests, and the Cookout alliance especially, aren't on board with that idea.
sarah beth has no one to blame but herself for people targeting her #BB23 pic.twitter.com/EoPfxQzSuU— ♒️ (@transformermp3) August 5, 2021
Sarah Beth didn't want to put a target on her back by trying to get Hannah evicted. It turns out that she did exactly that.
Sarah Beth about Hannah: You’re not safe as long as I’m here.— Maegan Stooksberry🦄 (@MaeganS1987) August 5, 2021
Me: #BB23 pic.twitter.com/lY7DO8l1Xg
Since Sarah Beth has set her sights on Hannah, many Big Brother fans have spoken out about how they're not too pleased with this development. Basically, it seems like Sarah Beth may be the only one who wants Hannah to leave the house.