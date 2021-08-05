'Big Brother' 2021: Sarah Beth Targets Hannah, and Fans Are Fuming

Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother picked up right where viewers left off. During Sunday's episode, the new Head of Household (HoH), Christian, nominated two members of the Aces team, Hannah and Whitney. While much of the focus was on the Power of Veto, the episode also featured Sarah Beth's attempts to make Hannah the main target. But, ultimately, all that really did was set her up as the next target herself.

Heading into the veto competition, Christian expressed that he wanted the nominations to stay the same in order to not get any more blood on his hands. The houseguests picked the Veto players, which included the HoH, the two nominees, and three others chosen by random draw. Hannah picked. Houseguest's Choice chip and chose Derek X to play. Azah and Claire were the other two chosen to compete. In the end, Christian racked up another competition win, ensuring that nominations would stay the same and increasing the target on his back for being a "comp beast" in the same measure.

The episode ended with Sarah Beth in the Diary Room explaining that there is still time for her to try to get Hannah out of the house. As Big Brother showed, Sarah Beth's attempts to target Hannah have only made her own bigger, as houseguests such as Tiffany now have her on their radar. On Twitter, Big Brother fans have weighed in on this latest drama. Not only did they share their thoughts on how Sarah Beth has, inadvertently, made herself the next target for many, but they also expressed how she is no longer in their good graces, either.