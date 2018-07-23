‘Big Brother 20’ Names Another New Head of Household After Sticky Competition

On Sunday’s episode of Big Brother season 20, the houseguests got a new Head of Household after a really sticky competition.

The houseguests competed in the “Out On A Limb” game again, where the houseguests had to stay on a rainforest tree trunk for as long as possible, while more stuff is thrown at them. At one point, they are doused in sticky sap, then bird feathers are launched at them. Even water and bird poop are thrown on them.

To make the game even more challenging, the tree trunks bend down, towards the ground. It is the ultimate test of endurance, and it all comes down to Tyler Crispen and Sam Bledsoe. The two try to make a deal, with Sam yelling at Tyler to jump. Eventually he does, and Sam becomes the new head of household.

Sam is now excited that she gets to be safe for a week, but Angie “Rockstar” Lantry was devastated. She told the cameras she wanted to impress her family, but feels like she let them down.

Sam told the cameras she already had an idea for her eviction nominations. Meanwhile, Rockstar goes to Bayleigh Dayton in tears. Bayleigh knows she needs a really strong partner, and is really not to happy with Rockstar showing weakness.

In Big Brother, the houseguests compete for a $500,000 prize, handed out to the last houseguest standing at the end of the season. Several episodes also include Head of the Household competitions to decide who gets to nominate houseguests for eviction.

Fans at home had some mixed feelings about Sam getting the HOH title.

In the episode, Sam also outlined strict rules, telling the other houseguests she will not listen to anyone trying to make their case against eviction. She already made her decision and she is sticking to it.

Meanwhile, mayhem unfolds among the other guests. At one point, Rockstar annoys Brett by banging on a tin dish, much to the chagrin of everyone else in the house. It is not a good play.

Later, Bayleigh and JC Mounduix talked about offensive language. Mounduix compared a derogatory word about short people to saying a derogatory term about black people. Bayleigh could not stand to be in the same room as JC. JC then went to talk to Bayleigh privately (on camera) to apologize.

JC insisted he only said the word to make a point and was not understanding why Bayleigh was offended. Bayleigh explained that she also felt like her intelligence was being insulted, because JC continued repeating himself.

At the end of the episode, Sam nominated Haleigh Broucher and Kaitlyn Herman for eviction! Sam said she does not like how the two treat the men in the house and suggested the two take more than they give.

Tune in to the next episode of Big Brother on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to find out if anyone uses the Power of Veto to save Kaitlyn or Haleigh from eviction.