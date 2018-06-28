Reality

‘Big Brother’ Fans Split Over ‘Loud Personalities’ in New Season

Big Brother has always been a melting pot of out-there personalities, and Season 20 is no different.

During Wednesday’s premiere of the CBS competition show, fans were introduced to the 16 people from across the U.S. who will be spending almost 100 days in a house together competing for $500,000.

It’s certainly an interesting group of people, including everyone from a retired undercover cop to a Las Vegas entertainer.

During the introduction portion of the show, fans showed their mixed feelings on Twitter, with some celebrating what they generously called “loud personalities,” and others wishing there was a bit less “wow” factor in the line up.

Many people thought that this crew could be the best Big Brother crew yet!

Others were considering turning off their TVs before the competition even got started!

Who do you think will take home the big prize?

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

