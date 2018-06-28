‘Big Brother’ Fans Split Over ‘Loud Personalities’ in New Season

Big Brother has always been a melting pot of out-there personalities, and Season 20 is no different.

During Wednesday’s premiere of the CBS competition show, fans were introduced to the 16 people from across the U.S. who will be spending almost 100 days in a house together competing for $500,000.

It’s certainly an interesting group of people, including everyone from a retired undercover cop to a Las Vegas entertainer.

During the introduction portion of the show, fans showed their mixed feelings on Twitter, with some celebrating what they generously called “loud personalities,” and others wishing there was a bit less “wow” factor in the line up.

Many people thought that this crew could be the best Big Brother crew yet!

Lots of loud personalities in this #BB20 house. And meat heads. But it looks like they definitely saved the cool cast members for the 2nd half. First glance favorites: Kaycee and Chris. — Alex (@arb264) June 28, 2018

I like the diversity in this cast… I picked a good season to start watching again #BB20 — Si (@JstSiSi) June 28, 2018

#BB20 This CAST! 😂😂😂 OMG. This is going to be an interesting season! — Deana (@TeamSarka) June 28, 2018

Already gonna tell Kaitlyn is gonna annoy the ever living shit outta me #BB20 — The Bad Guy (@RealKevinSnyder) June 28, 2018

I already hate most of these damn houseguests from their intro.. I’m done with the pre season interviews #bb20 — Nandi (@NandisCouch) June 28, 2018

i’m so ready for #bb20 even though everyone in the house will eventually disappoint me — aryne (@bb20thoughts) June 28, 2018

I don’t know if I’ll be able to watch big brother this summer because JC makes me feel so uncomfortable. #BB20 — Amy (@kumbaya_xo) June 28, 2018

I hope these intros aren’t any indication of how corny this years DR’s are going to be. #BB20 — Carrie (@verriecarrie) June 28, 2018

Others were considering turning off their TVs before the competition even got started!

I like this cast god i hope this season doesn’t go to shit #BB20 — deezy (@deanzav1tz) June 28, 2018

This season’s cast so far is 🔥🔥 #BB20 — Livingwithlaura101 (@Livingwithlaur4) June 28, 2018

Who do you think will take home the big prize?

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.