Bethenny Frankel Says Random Man Punched Her on NYC Street

The 'RHONY' alum claims she was punched in the face while on the Upper West Side of New York City.

Bethenny Frankel says she was randomly attacked in New York City "a few months ago" amid a rash of similarly violent stories shared by other women in Manhattan this week. The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared her story in a since-deleted comment on a TikTok by fashion design student Mikayla Toninato, who was randomly punched by a stranger in Manhattan.

"This is insane bc this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say," the Bravo alum, 53, wrote Tuesday. "I was on the UWS [Upper West Side]. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery." Frankel, who has been traveling around Australia for the last couple of weeks on a speaking tour with daughter Bryn, has not shared any further details of her story as other New York women have taken to social media with their own terrifying attack stories.

Wednesday, the New York Police Department announced that officers had arrested a man they say was involved in at least one of the attacks. Skiboky Stora, 40, was arrested after police say he randomly attacked influencer Halley Kate while she was walking on Seventh Avenue near 17th Street Monday. "You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," Kate said in a TikTok she shared Monday. "Oh my God, it hurts so bad. I can't even talk. Literally, I fell to the ground and now this giant goose egg is forming."

Court documents obtained by CBS News indicate that Stora was identified via surveillance video of the attack. Stora, who police say has a history of similar attacks, faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. He had previously been arrested in December following two other alleged assaults.

"The NYPD is aware of a viral video circulating on social media depicting a woman who was randomly assaulted in an unprovoked attack," the NYPD posted Wednesday on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. "The individual has been arrested and charged and is a criminal recidivist with an extensive criminal record."

"Your NYPD detectives were able to identify the man after he was previously arrested for similar attacks, only to be released back onto our streets. This incident will be his third arrest in the past six months," the post continued. "Your officers will continue to remain resilient in their efforts to stop violent criminals, ensuring the safety of our communities."