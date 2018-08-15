Bethenny Frankel Compares ‘RHONY’ Reunion to ‘Game of Thrones’

Bethenny Frankel is in for quite the battleground during the upcoming Real Housewives of New York season 10 reunion.

In a preview of the upcoming episodes, Frankel appears to go head to head with many of her co-stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Backstage, Ramona Singer tells the cameras she’s feeling relaxed and calm — but it seems that all of that changes when she hits the stage, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“Don’t say a f—ing thing, with your fake t—s,” she yells at Bethenny.

“This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes,” Bethenny said during the video. When telling host Andy Cohen a story on stage, multiple women call her a liar and scream at her. When everyone keeps talking over each other, Andy snaps.

“I want to hear her f—ing answer,” he said.

But Frankel is not the only castmember on the hot seat, as viewers can see Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley can be spotted going at it during the reunion.

“I don’t get drunk and insult my friends’ vaginas,” Sonja yells at one point. Dorinda responds with, “Shut up Sonja, keep your mouth shut.”

The clips shows all the housewives getting situated on the couches before filming starts, including Singer on the phone with her ex-husband Mario.

Andy talks on the phone saying, “I miss you, Mario!”

The reality stars also pay tribute to Jill Zarin’s late husband Bobby Zarin and question Frankel’s motives when she decided to attend his funeral. Bobby passed away in January, and despite Jill’s and Frankel’s tense relationship, the Skinny Girl creator still chose to attend the services.

Cohen recently revealed to the outlet that since he is close to the cast of RHONY, the reunions are especially messy.

“Carole Radziwill tells me I’m full of s—t on the reunion. I have complicated relationships going on there, especially at the reunions,” he said in early August. “I’m the boss, I’m the friend, I’m the confessor, I’m the inquisitor, I’m the daddy, I’m the lover, I’m the fighter. It’s complicated.”

Viewers will not see cast member Luann de Lesseps in the reunion as she was in rehab when filming happened, but Cohen said her absence would be addressed. The reunion was taped on July 17, three weeks before Bethenny Frankel‘s boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead on August 10.

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET.