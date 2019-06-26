Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter Lyssa Has Four Words After Late Stepmom’s Passing

Lyssa Chapman is mourning the loss of her stepmother, Beth Chapman, who died Wednesday after her battle with throat cancer. The 32-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter to share four words dedicated to Beth, who was 51: “Beth we love you.”

Chapman, better known as “Baby Lyssa,” also retweeted her father Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s tweet announcing Beth’s passing.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Fans immediately sent their respects to Lyssa.



“Prayers for your family and especially your dad [Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman],” one Twitter user wrote, adding that they were “heartbroken.”

“Industry icon, she will be missed,” another wrote.

“So sorry for your loss. She will be missed,” someone else said.

Others shared how much Beth meant to their families despite knowing her only from TV.

“We are so sorry for your loss… My kids and I watched you pretty much grow up on that show and there is absolutely no doubt how much Beth loved you… All of you. Our hearts our broken. Sending much love and prayers to your family. Rest easy Beth,” someone said.

Chapman is the daughter of Dog and his ex-wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain. She is one of Dog’s 12 children and one of Beth’s many stepchildren, who she affectionately called her “bonus” kids. Beth and Duane share two children together: Bonnie, 20, and Garry Chapman, 18. Dog also adopted Beth’s daughter Cecily from a previous marriage to her first husband. She also had a son Dominic Davis, from a different previous relationship, who was taken into state custody when she was 17. Dominic rejoined the family as an adult when Dog located him for Beth.

Leading up to Beth’s death, Lyssa responded to a fan slamming her for a feud she and Beth had on social media around Mother’s Day. Lyssa wrote that she had been with Beth since she returned home to Hawaii. “Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family,” she wrote.