Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter ‘Baby Lyssa’ Reveals Throwback of Her With Duane Jr.

As Beth Chapman continues to fight for her life at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii, her family is taking the chance to show her love on social media. Most recently, stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman posted a tribute to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star on her Instagram account, and mixed in a photo of her stepmother and Duane Chapman Jr. too.

Lyssa shared the photo of Beth and Duane Jr. on her Instagram Story. She revealed that it had come up in her Facebook memories. Lyssa added a simple red heart emoji to the post.

The 32-year-old also posted tribute to Beth on her Instagram, though she didn’t share any moving words for her stepmother in the caption of her post. The photo was of the two of them together. It’s unclear when the picture was taken, though it appears to be quite old.

On her Instagram Story, Lyssa shared a photo saying she was praying for Beth.

Fans were grateful to see Lyssa posting about Beth’s condition, as the pair have had a rocky relationship recently. The pair got into an online feud after Beth alleged that Lyssa didn’t acknowledge her “on Mother’s Day” and kept her and Duane “Dog” Chapman from attending her daughter, Abbie’s, high school graduation.

Lyssa was quick to reject those claims, clearing up the confusion on social media. She tweeted at Beth that she “did write on Mother’s Day,” and didn’t exclude Beth or Dog from Abbie’s special day. In fact, she claimed Beth and Dog never intended to attend the graduation, as they weren’t even around when it happened.

She also addressed a separate claim Beth made to another Twitter user about Lyssa having blocked her and Dog on Twitter. She confirmed that their social media accounts “are not blocked and you know it.”

Beth isn’t Lyssa’s biological mother. She’s one of several stepchildren that Beth often refers to as her “bonus” kids.

The Chapman matriarch was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after encountering a breathing issue described by TMZ as a “choking” event. She’s been in a medically induced coma since shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Beth had a similar issue in April, related to complications from her throat cancer.

A source “directly connected” to Dog and Beth told The Blast her condition is “touch and go.” The outlet reported that she was taken to the hospital after the “choking incident” at home left her unable to “catch her breath.” Beth was placed in a medically induced coma to allow her body to recover from the traumatic emergency, The Blast reported.

The outlet also reported that doctors inserted a ventilation tube to allow her to breath better, but said the tube has since been removed. The family reportedly wants to ensure Beth is “comfortable as possible” while they pray for her recovery.

According to The Blast, the entire Chapman family is with Beth in the hospital as she remains comatose.

Dog asked fans to send “prayers” to Beth late Saturday night.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” he wrote.

In a statement, he said he and the rest of the Chapman family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” They also sent a “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. That same year, she underwent successful surgery and was given a clean bill of health. In November 2018, however, the cancer had returned and she had to have another procedure done to remove a tumor in her throat.

Doctors said her cancer was terminal.