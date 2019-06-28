Beth Chapman’s Son-In-Law Matty Smith Honors ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star With Adorned Mercedes

Matty Smith, the husband of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman‘s daughter Cecily, shared another tribute to Chapman Thursday. He posted a photo of a Mercedes with the Hawaii licence plate “MRSDOG,” covered with flowers. The post has more than 1,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans sending their condolences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty Smith (@matty808brazil) on Jun 26, 2019 at 5:37pm PDT

“We all miss you so much,” Smith wrote in the caption, adding Chapman’s Instagram handle.

Fans who spotted the post offered the Chapman family their thoughts and prayers.

“Miss her. So much its so hard to think this is real,” one fan wrote.

“Prayers for the whole family..may god be with u all,” another added.

“Condolences to you and Cecily, I know we are mostly strangers but love and strength to you guys now [Smith and Cecily] from fans everywhere. Beth will be greatly missed especially for us fans, via social media,” a third fan wrote.

Cecily also shared a photo of the Mercedes, adding the caption, “I’m gonna keep her Bunny key forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jun 26, 2019 at 5:00pm PDT

Chapman died on Wednesday at age 51, following a battle with throat cancer. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and was told she was cancer-free in November 2017. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in November 2018. She was put in a medically induced coma at a Hawaii hospital Sunday morning and never recovered.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, tweeted Wednesday. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

After news of her death broke, Dog told reporters in Hawaii that his wife left on her own terms.

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this.’ Her way was to live,” Dog said. “She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

Chapman will be honored with two memorial services, one in Hawaii and another in Colorado.

“We would like to do some sort of water paddle out, we know that for sure,” Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman told reporters. “It actually makes us feel, you know, warm, to know how much our mother was loved.”

Chapman will also be honored by A&E with a Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon Monday morning, from 7 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET, with an “in memoriam” tribute at the end of the episodes.

“We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time,” A&E said in a statement.

Just weeks before Chapman’s death, she finished filming the first season of WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted. The show is expected to air next year.

