Beth Chapman Shares Intimate New Photo With Dog the Bounty Hunter Amid Cancer Treatment

Beth Chapman is recovering after undergoing two surgeries to fight the return of her throat cancer, and she is keeping her friends’ kind words on her mind.

The Dog The Bounty Hunter star made headlines earlier this week when she had emergency surgery and found out that her throat cancer had returned. Since then, she and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman have been keeping fans updated on her recovery.

Beth took to Instagram Saturday evening, re-posting kind words from her friend Rainy Robinson, along with a photo of what appears to be Beth and Dog holding hands.

Robinson praised the Chapman family’s strength amid Beth’s battle with cancer.

“It is the small things… He indeed holds her heart in his hands. In the wee hours as we await the call of her emergence from the event, I am struck by many things,” her caption read. “There isn’t much to do while you wait. Literally time feels like it’s standing still. So, you think. You watch.

“While many don’t understand the chaos and super cells this family weathers,” Robinson continued. “I do. They are indeed the crazy glue that keeps each other together. They fight large and love even larger. I watch as the patriarch fields content contact from the outside wanting any shred of news.”

“He guards her as she has guarded him so many times before. Unwaveringly and unconditionally. For many this larger than life family can be baffling. For those of us that see it on the daily, it’s easy to understand. Because at the core is an absolute love for one another and the family they have created.”

“What the future holds for all is unknown,” she continued. “What I do know is that none of them will be alone. There is a blanket of peace and serenity knowing this. You see, it is indeed the small things. The gestures, the soft words spoken, being present, providing encouragement, being humble, saying silent prayers, a wink, a squeeze of the hand or uttering the word Chiricahua.”

She concluded: “All of it mattered. Every. Single. Thing,” along with two red hearts and one broken heart.

Beth will reportedly be staying in Colorado to fight the return of her throat cancer. Fans of the reality TV family commented on the new photo wishing her well in her recovery.

“Y’all have always been goals! Love y’all so much. Praying so hard, please let me know if there’s anything I can do,” one fan wrote on Instagram.