Beth Chapman Says New Bounty Hunter Show ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Won’t Premiere This Year as Previously Announced

Is Dog and Beth Chapman‘s new reality show Dog’s Most Wanted delayed in hitting the airwaves? Although WGN America previously announced that new bounty hunter show would premiere sometime in 2019, Beth Chapman told fans otherwise on social media.

Apparently not this year 😒 https://t.co/1QmTdd0IDD — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 10, 2019

After a fan excitedly tweeted at Chapman about the new series, she retweeted the message and wrote, “Apparently not this year.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans from the “Dog Pound” immediately responded with disappointment over the news. “Come on [WGN America] don’t be playing with the Chapmans nor [Dog Pound] give the Pound what they want and deserve,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What! Not this year? I have been waiting for this to come on,” another said.

“If they were smart they would air ASAP! People will watch!” someone else wrote.

She also retweeted someone else lamenting the news, writing, “Noooooo!!!”

Chapman and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are set to star on a new bounty hunter reality show seven years after their A&E hit series Dog the Bounty Hunter went off the air. Fans kept up with the Chapmans via Dog and Beth: On the Hunt on CMT until 2015.

Beth Chapman, who fans have been keeping an extra close eye on amid her battle with cancer, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Dog’s Most Wanted earlier this month. In the Instagram photo was a lovely rose bouquet that she explained was a gift from the crew of the series.

“So I came in the kitchen this afternoon to have our cast and crew lunch before we start shooting today and they brought me these most beautiful flowers,” she captioned the image.

“I’m grateful for each and [every] person who is out here you know the struggle. These were unexpected and very appreciated,” she added. “Loving the way I started my day.”

Many fans wondered if Chapman’s cancer battle would prohibit her from participating in the show, but it seems as if she’ll be fully involved. She and Dog and the rest of their “Dirty Dozen” team have been actively hunting down fugitives, including a man wanted for multiple violent offenses, Leonard Trujillo Jr.

“This guy’s record is horrendous,” Dog said in a press release of Trujillo, who they captured in Rocky Ford, Colorado. “He has terrorized this peaceful town enough. He tried to run – but you can’t hide from me! We are making America safe again, one city at a time.”

Per the press release, on the “12-day epic manhunt across southern Colorado, Dog and his team tracked Trujillo who was wanted for multiple violent offenses, and has a mile-long rap sheet including armed robbery, assault on a police officer, bank robbery, drug charges, and forgery.”

Ahead of the bust, Beth tweeted that someone was going to have a “very very bad day,” seemingly foreshadowing Trujillo’s capture.

Beth Chapman was initially diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017; after an operation detailed on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, she was declared cancer-free. But a little over a year later, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that cancer had spread to her lungs. She reportedly started chemotherapy soon after.

At this point, it’s unclear when Dog’s Most Wanted will premiere on WGN America.