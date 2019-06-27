Beth Chapman Mourned by Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox: ‘What a Sad Day for All of Us’

Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday, June 26 after battling cancer, and one of the many friends who paid tribute to the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star on social media was Rascal Flatts member, Gary LeVox.

LeVox used Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of Chapman and her family attending a Rascal Flatts concert, with the group singing along to Rascal Flatts’ song “Me and My Gang.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What a sad day for us all! We will miss u Bethy!!” the singer wrote, adding a message to Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman. “Dog, I love ya my friend and we are totally surrounding u and the entire Chapman fam in love and prayer! God is always close to the broken hearted! #RIP my friend!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary LeVox (@garylevox) on Jun 26, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

Chapman was originally diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and was later told she was cancer-free. In 2018, the cancer returned, and doctors gave Beth a terminal diagnosis in November.

She leaned on her beliefs throughout the whole process, and while speaking to churchgoers in Florida on Mother’s Day, Chapman called her battle with cancer the “ultimate test of faith.”

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’” she said, according to PEOPLE. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

She also seemed to indicate that she had chosen to stop chemotherapy treatments.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” Chapman told the crowd. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Duane spoke to reporters outside his home in Hawaii on Wednesday after Beth’s death and shared that while the family knew there might be a possibility that Beth would pass, the reality came much faster than expected.

“For a few years we knew this day would come,” he said via Hawaii News Now. “It came really unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes, her make-up, everything. We didn’t prepare.”

“The cancer gig, of course, we gotta find a cure,” Duane added. “Because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away.”

The family added that they are planning to hold memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado.

Photo Credit: Getty / Richard Gabriel Ford