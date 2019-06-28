Beth Chapman’s Karaoke Video Posted by Husband ‘Dog’ Is Going Viral, and Fans Are Paying Tribute

Beth Chapman’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman recently posted a karaoke video of his late wife, and it is starting to go viral with fans paying tribute to the fallen reality TV star. Chapman passed away earlier this week at the age of 51 with her official cause of death attributed to her years-long battle with throat cancer.

In a post on Twitter, Dog shared the video of Chapman singing karaoke in a bar, with the clip showing her having a great time performing for friends and family.

Many fans have since commented on the post, with one person writing, “One good way to remember her by. Condolences from Calgary Alberta Canada on the loss of of a awesome woman.”

“Beth was and is an amazing women i love her and the family so much big fan’s on my side of the family i am going to miss seening her RIP Beautiful,” another user said.

“I once was driving down Santa Fe Rd. In Littleton CO. I approach a big gold Escalade with a Dog the Bounty Hunter on the rear windshield. It was Beth driving I waved and said Hi Beth with a big smile on her face she waved back,” someone else commented. “Made my day. #RIPBeth.”

“I am so sorry for your loss. She was the best thing to happen to you and your family. She was definitely a great inspiration to me. She was tough and rock hard, wish I could be like her, truly a GREAT woman,” one other person said.

“I’m sitting on my couch crying a million tears for the Entire Chapman Family,” a fifth fan commented, “but as I wipe my tears of pain&sorrow 4 The Chapman Family I realize what Duane said&in Duane’s own words&I totally agree w/Duane&what he said”WE NEED-2-FIND A CURE-4-THROAT&LUNG CANCER! SO TRUE DOG!”

It was recently announced that a memorial celebration of Beth’s life will take place at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii on Saturday, June 29.