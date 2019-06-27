Beth Chapman and Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter Were Taping New Show Just Days Before Her Passing

Beth Chapman and her husband Dog the Bounty Hunter were reportedly taping their new TV show just days before her passing. The series is titled Dog’s Most Wanted and it follows Dog, Beth, and their bounty hunting teams as they go in search of some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.

According to TMZ, the couple had been filming for the series, right up until the point when Beth had to be placed into a medically-induced coma after suffering a choking emergency on June 22. The outlet notes that cameras were not filming during the emergency.

The show is reportedly not finished shooting, leaving WGN America — it’s home network — to either edit together the footage they do have into an ending, or wait for Dog and his family to mourn their loss and return to film the last episodes.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Following Beth’s passing, WGN America issued a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that @MrsdogC lost her battle with cancer today.”

“She was an exceptional woman, all of us at [WGN America] will miss her tremendously,” the statement added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with [Dog the Bounty Hunter], her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

Many of Chapman’s fans have since taken to social media to lament her passing, with one tweeting, “We love you Bethy!! Hope you’re loving heaven right now, feeling pain free at last! We will miss you!! Sending love and prayers to the family during this tough time.”

“Watching episodes now. I’ve never really gotten upset by celebrity deaths.. but [Beth Chapman] passing has me really upset,” another person said. “[Dog the Bounty Hunter] my prayers are with you and your family. She was a great woman who did so many great things. She will be greatly missed!”

Beth is my hero there is not one day that wilp go by that i don’t think of her she is one of the strongest wemon i know and she didn’t take sh** from anyone.i looked up to her i have pluto tv on my phone amd i sit and watch her in action everyday she is truly going to be missed😭 — Lisa Ann Barnett (@LisaAnnBarnett1) June 26, 2019

Chapman was 51 years old at the time of her death.