Beth Chapman Heartbroken Over Shooting of Professional Bail Agents of the United States Members

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is saddened by the shootings of two bail agents of The Professional Bail Agents of the United States (PBUS).

According to a press release, the two agents, a male and a female, were shot in Moss Point, Mississippi sometime earlier this week while “searching for a fugitive from justice.” Both agents are currently in critical condition, and the culprit or culprits have not been brought to justice.

In a statement addressing the incident, Chapman, who is currently in the midst of a battle with cancer, expressed her sadness over the shootings and wished the injured agents, as well as their families, well.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of two of our colleagues,” Chapman, President of the PBUS, said. “While we should not be quick to rush to judgment about what happened in this particular incident, the bail bonding profession, which has been a solid and loyal partner to the American justice system for over 200 years, has become increasingly more dangerous.”

“Violence directed at bail bondsmen and women is more and more common, making this a very dangerous job that should not be taken for granted. The safety of agents in the field is paramount to me and the members of our organization, and we must be vigilant at all times to protect each other and our communities,” the statement continued.

“All who work in the bail bonds community have very close relationships with police, sheriffs, and their deputies. We depend on them, and they depend on us to do the right thing. We both have a part to play,” she said. “Because of many state’s recent attempts at so-called ‘bail reform,’ crime rates are skyrocketing around the country. To try to alter and change a system that has hundreds of years of success comes at a high cost, specifically taxpayer dollars, law enforcement officers’ time which should be spent on other matters important to their community, and most importantly, public safety.”

Chapman, the wife of legendary bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, became a household name after the hit TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter aired. Chapman and her husband are currently filing new WGN American series Dog’s Most Wanted, which is set to premiere sometime in 2020.

Chapman, along with PBUS, is encouraging anyone with information related to the incident, the vehicle, and/or the person(s) who may have been involved should immediately contact Moss Point Police Detective Kevin Johnson at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online.