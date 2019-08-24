Beth Chapman Gets Tender Kiss From ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane in New ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Preview

The latest teaser trailer for Dog’s Most Wanted is shining a spotlight on the late Beth Chapman. The new reality television series will focus on Duane “Dog” Chapman continuing to hunt down some of the country’s most wanted criminals, as Beth fights the final months of her cancer battle, which led to her tragic death back in June.

The 30-second clip shows snippets of the family’s adventures as they track down the criminals, while Beth insists she will go down fighting the bad guys.

“I wanna be out on these streets, taking names and dragging guys to jail,” Beth says during the clip. “If I’m going to die, I’m going to die in my boots.”

She can then be seen receiving a tender kiss from Dog as they stand with a big group, likely discussing their next case.

“I love her and I’ll do anything for her,” Dog says as scenes of a dangerous moment plays in which a car starts to move sending some of the members of the crew flying to the ground. Another scene shows Dog and Beth in a prayer circle.

“I’m not done, and we’re back on the hunt,” Beth says as the clip concludes.

The new video comes just a few days since a source told HollywoodLife Dog is looking forward to seeing Beth again on TV a few months after her tragic passing.

“Dog is looking forward to relive some great moments and memories of Beth when the new show comes out,” the insider said earlier this week. “He actually can’t wait to see what fans and friends of Beth think about the show.”

“The show as time goes by will always represent what Beth would want and she will be a part of every episode in one way or another. She will be on Dog’s mind constantly and he will always refer to what she would want as the show continues,” the source continued. “They were proud of this show and Dog is looking forward to seeing the world see the love he had for Beth and to see a show that is going to be entertaining as hell.”

Beth reportedly insisted on continuing to film despite her deteriorating health.

“Beth was very clear that she wanted to be on the show, it was her choice all the way and her main reason for wanting to do it was for her family,” another insider told the outlet. “This show is like one last gift from her. Being able to see her smile again, hear her laugh, it’s such a blessing. Her spirit is still very much with them but it’s a big comfort having all the footage from the show, the whole family is so grateful to have it.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.