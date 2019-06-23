Beth Chapman Fans Send Prayers to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star After She Enters Medically Induced Coma

Fans filled social media with prayers and well-wishes for Beth Chapman on Sunday morning after she was put into a medically-induced coma.

The Chapman family has had a long and difficult journey through cancer treatment for matriarch Beth, and they hit another bump this weekend. Late on Saturday night, Chapman was put into a medically-induced coma, according to a report by Honolulu News Now. There were no more details immediately available, but the family said they “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

Duane “Dog” Chapman echoed this request on Twitter, and fans did not disappoint. Before long, Chapman’s replies were filled with praise for Beth and the rest of the family, as well as prayers, well-wishes and messages of strength.

“Beth [has] helped millions of people God. Now it’s time to help Beth more than ever before,” one fan tweeted. “Please help her be pain Free.. please help Beth and the family be Happy again. Beth still has so much more love to give and so many more experiences to experience.”

“I am soooo unbelievably sorry that you, Beth and your family are going through this,” wrote another, addressing Dog. “She is one of the strongest women I know. Love and prayers sent from Paradise Valley, Arizona.”

Many fans sent strongly worded prayers addressed directly to a higher power as well. The Chapmans have always cited spirituality as an important part of their healing process, and lately they have leaned on it more than ever. Last month, Beth spent Mother’s Day in Bradenton, Florida, speaking at the Source Church about how faith has given her strength throughout her illness.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” she said in the service, which was live-streamed online. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

At the service, Chapman also implied that she was no longer accepting chemotherapy, saying that it was “not my bag.” She said that instead, she was treating cancer as her “ultimate test of faith,” and her “ultimate lesson.”

“And it will either be taught to me or to you,” she added.

The Chapman family has given no updates on Beth’s status or the reason for her medically-induced coma, although Dog tweeted a link to Honolulu News Now’s report to keep fans updated. Check back here for updates on Chapman’s health.