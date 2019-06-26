Beth Chapman: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Bonnie Reveals New Photo of Mother Amid Coma

Bonnie Chapman is by her mother, Beth’s side as she fights for her life.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter couple’s youngest daughter shared a loving photo of herself holding her mother’s hand as Beth is reportedly in a medically-induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii.

Fans of the beloved family responded to the touching tweet, sending positive messages her way and praying for Beth’s recovery.

“We’re praying for your mom she means so much to us,” one fan commented.

“Praying hard for her she’s a fighter and I hope she gets better real soon!” another user wrote.

“My God wrap his arms around u and ur mama talk to her she can hear u sweetie sending all my prayers !!!” a third user commented.

The new photo comes as reports have surfaced saying the reality star’s condition “very grave.”

A source told The Blast earlier this week that Beat was brought to the hospital after a “choking incident” at home in Hawaii when she was unable to “catch her breath.”

The outlet also wrote doctors inserted a ventilation tube to help with her breathing, but it was removed soon after as the family wants to make Beth as “comfortable as possible” while they pray for a recovery.

Bonnie also shared an update on her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, simply sharing her mother is being well taken care of at the hospital.

“There’s not much of an update I can give, I can say she’s getting good care,” Bonnie wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of hospital equipment. “I know you guys wanted more, but y’know it’s a coma, much much [sic] can be updated.”

On Monday she asked followers to give the family some space as they continue to be by Beth’s side.

“Please do not contact me via my business email about my mother,” she wrote. “I get you want to support but right now I need some space.”

Kaleo Padilla, set to be featured on the family’s new reality series Dog’s Most Wanted in 2020, also made headlines after he insinuated Beth’s condition was very serious when clapping back at a follower criticizing the family.

“You’re lucky you’re not a man!!! I would beat your ass for talking death to my friend who is ready to pass,” Padilla tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Duane “Dog” Chapman recently tweeted his own update, saying many of the reports out there are “fake news.”

“90 [percent] of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blank,” he wrote. “[WGN America] will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming!”